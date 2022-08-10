Pasadena-Based Daddy’s Chicken Shack Has Locked Down Franchisees for Its Ten Incoming Colorado Stores

While Doug Dahlstrom told What Now Denver there are currently no definitive Colorado locations “nailed down yet,” QSR reported that “for the Dahlstrom’s first Daddy’s location, the team is eyeing to open in the Denver market by year-end to coincide with RE/MAX founder Dave Liniger’s first Daddy’s Chicken Shack opening in Colorado…” Doug’s son Dale will focus on the ten Daddy’s stores debuting in Fort Worth.

Dahlstrom, President of Ponderosa Construction, and his family “have extensive experience in a number of fields including restaurants, real estate, general contracting and commercial insurance.” Initially, Doug worked with Daddy’s Founder Pace Webb in a purely construction-based capacity. The two bonded over their shared affinity for “[bringing] a project to life for a franchisee with all the right systems and strategies.” It wasn’t long before the quality of Webb’s creation inspired Doug to become a developer on the project.

“When I met the Daddy’s team and saw the amazing product Pace and [Pace’s husband and co-founder] Chris created, I could visualize [nationwide success],” Doug told QSR . “I don’t take an investment like this lightly, and it’s because of both the product and the outstanding people involved that I knew my family wanted to fully commit to this brand. We are absolutely thrilled to be coming together for a new business venture, and to be joining such a well-rounded group at this early stage of growth.”

Additional What Now Denver coverage about the development deal can be found here .

Keep up with What Now Denver’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .