Albert Breer: NFL will try to thread the needle, avoid court with Watson; I'd be prepared for 17 games, not necessarily what it's going to be
Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about why coaches still have high expectations for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, his conversation with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray at Cardinals' training camp about the clause removal from Murray's contract, the Browns' plan to play Deshaun Watson in the preseason opener, how he thinks the NFL will go about the appeal with the suspension and where Jimmy Garoppolo will end up.
