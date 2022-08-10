ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Albert Breer: NFL will try to thread the needle, avoid court with Watson; I'd be prepared for 17 games, not necessarily what it's going to be

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR49U_0hCPApxM00

Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about why coaches still have high expectations for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, his conversation with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray at Cardinals' training camp about the clause removal from Murray's contract, the Browns' plan to play Deshaun Watson in the preseason opener, how he thinks the NFL will go about the appeal with the suspension and where Jimmy Garoppolo will end up.

The Associated Press

Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/13/22)

It is Saturday, August 13, 2022, and just yesterday, the Cleveland Browns opened their 2022 NFL season with a victory in a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Highlights of the game headline the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Rookie Class Shines. The best outcome of...
CLEVELAND, OH
