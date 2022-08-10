Read full article on original website
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Elizabeth and Spencer Smith
Sept. 11, 2021 | When Elizabeth Arentz sat down in theater class on her first day of high school in 2008, she was ready to learn. Her teacher made a joke about the seating chart and who would have to sit next to the “class troublemaker”—Spencer Smith. Elizabeth thought to herself, “please don’t make me sit next to him,” but it wasn’t long before she was wishing otherwise, she says.
Canal Winchester community hold school supply drive in honor of students killed in December shooting
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Canal Winchester community came together today to collect school supplies for families in need. It's an effort to honor the two siblings who lost their lives to gun violence last year. The community remembers 9-year-old Demetrius Wall’Neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal who were fatally...
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
Knox Pages
'The Mom Squad': How one Ohio manufacturer solved its labor shortage by prioritizing parents
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County's child care and labor shortages are inextricably linked, according to local officials. Data from the Area Development Foundation (ADF) backs this up. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
Ohio man guilty after family friend took last beer from fridge and ended up with a brain bleed
OHIO- An Ohio man was found guilty after a family friend was left unconscious with a brain bleed. 50-year-old Chad Chapman was found guilty by jurors in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, according to YourRadioPlace. Last September, a neighbor heard fighting coming from Chapman’s home and called 911, It was found that a family […]
Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
WSYX ABC6
Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
Tracy's NYC Trips of Columbus, Ohio ends after 15 years.
I'm sorry to announce that Tracy from Tracy's NYC Trips has announced on her Facebook page, that due to fuel costs and lack of drivers, they will no longer be able to continue the NYC bus trips.
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding
Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
Columbus Zoo announces death of 15-year-old African lion
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of its nearly 16 year old African lion, Kazi. The zoo said on its social media that Kazi’s mobility had significantly declined due to spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression. The zoo’s Animal Health and Animal Care...
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
15-year-old Lithopolis boy reported missing
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Lithopolis. Michael Kee left his home Wednesday evening and has not been seen since. Police said no foul play is suspected and the teen is believed to still be in the Lithopolis area. Kee is described...
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
WSYX ABC6
Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
10-year-old hospitalized after call for possible drowning in Pataskala
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District. A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
