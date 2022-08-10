ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Elizabeth and Spencer Smith

Sept. 11, 2021 | When Elizabeth Arentz sat down in theater class on her first day of high school in 2008, she was ready to learn. Her teacher made a joke about the seating chart and who would have to sit next to the “class troublemaker”—Spencer Smith. Elizabeth thought to herself, “please don’t make me sit next to him,” but it wasn’t long before she was wishing otherwise, she says.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ex-offender making the best of his second chance at life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kenneth Maupin is looking to make the most of a second chance at life. Maupin is getting a real opportunity to get a fresh start. Just weeks ago he was released from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility he's already found a place to live, a stable job and he's focused on making the best of this opportunity.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notebook#The Fairy
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Hot Air Balloon Wedding

Cameron headed to the All Ohio Balloon Festival in Marysville to witness a wedding in a hot air balloon. The special moment was being broadcasted in the sky by Kayla Hanley with WCOL. Congratulations to Jeremy and Kim Meade!
MARYSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Live Action News

OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers

A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

15-year-old Lithopolis boy reported missing

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Lithopolis. Michael Kee left his home Wednesday evening and has not been seen since. Police said no foul play is suspected and the teen is believed to still be in the Lithopolis area. Kee is described...
LITHOPOLIS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
10TV

Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19

NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
NELSONVILLE, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy