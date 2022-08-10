Tony-Nominated ‘Skin Of Our Teeth’ Star Gabby Beans Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Tony-nominated Gabby Beans has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management.

Beans was recently nominated for a Tony Award for lead actress in a play for her star-making role in Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, the play marked Beans’ Broadway debut.

Beans’ previous acting credits include guest-starring roles in HBO’s Succession , CBS’ The Good Fight , Netflix’s House of Cards and Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

Writer and filmmaker Beans also recently founded production company Chaotic Good Content, which produces work dedicated to telling strange and sublime stories with a social conscience.

Beans continues to be repped by TalentWorks.