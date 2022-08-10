ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Asahi Shimbun Newspaper Signs With Storied Media Group With Goal To Mine IP for Film & TV

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Leading Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun has signed with Storied Media Group for film and television representation. SMG will package and sell the newspaper’s content for feature films and television both domestically and internationally.

“We are thrilled to be working with The Asahi Shimbun to bring its exceptional journalism to the TV and film market,” said SMG Founder and CEO Todd Hoffman. “The company has such a proven track record of delivering compelling and important stories for Japan, Asia and the global audience. Streamers increasingly clamor for compelling, global stories, so we look forward to this exciting new business venture.”

Known as a progressive newspaper of record, The Asahi Shimbun is one of the largest daily newspapers in the world, reaching a daily circulation of over 4 million. It has won major journalism awards for its reporting on political and corporate scandals, and has participated in global movements like the UN Global Compact. It also has partnered with organizations such as the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists to produce Pulitzer Prize-winning content, including the Panama Papers investigation in 2016. The newspaper draws on news-gathering and reporting networks in Japan and overseas, operating 257 offices, including 33 overseas bureaus

“We are very much looking forward to partnering with SMG and introducing our daily coverage and vast archive to a wider audience,” said Tadahiko Hama, Director of Intellectual Property at The Asahi Shimbun Company. “Our company, with its rich history of more than 140 years, excels not only in investigative journalism, which is our specialty, but also historical events, disasters, and human-interest stories.”

Deadline

Deadline

