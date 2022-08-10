ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Flint, MI
Detroit News

This bug can 'sniff' out human cancer, MSU researchers show

Michigan State University researchers have shown that locusts, a species of short-horned grasshopper, cannot only “smell” the difference between cancer cells and healthy cells, but can also distinguish between different cancer cell lines. Patients don't need to worry about bugs swarming their doctors’ offices. The university researchers said...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisy Ridley
The Flint Journal

Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown

FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
FLINT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening

Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
NOVI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Museum#Science Centers#Earth#The Sloan Museum
wdet.org

Bridge Detroit: EV chargers omit Black neighborhoods

President Joe Biden, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit’s automakers have made big commitments to building electric vehicles. That includes big investments in EV chargers. “There’s a perception that low-income people or people of color can’t afford EVs and that’s not true.” — Bridge Detroit reporter Jena Brooker.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Detroit News

A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action

Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
100.7 WITL

The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home

Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy