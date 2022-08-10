Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF News
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Conroe city administrator, chief financial officer to be terminated Aug. 11, pending vote
Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug. 11 on two items relating to terminating contracts with City Administrator Paul Virgadamo Jr. and Chief Financial Officer Steve Williams. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Conroe City Council is slated to vote during a closed executive session Aug....
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court votes to form broadband committee
Members of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed designees to form a Broadband Steering Committee in search of funding for construction of a countywide broadband network. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted to form a Broadband Steering Committee at an Aug. 2 meeting. The committee would...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
Pearland ISD trustee raises concerns about district’s policy for inappropriate books
The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association of School Boards’ Update 119. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association...
Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up
Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
West University City Council amends contentious parks ordinance following residential outcry
West University passed a parks ordinance targeting commercial activity at public facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) West University Place City Council passed an ordinance during a meeting Aug. 8 intended to limit public recreational facility use by non-city-affiliated for-profit trainers. Council passed the ordinance during its first reading July 25 but revisited...
Spring ISD's $850M bond package to upgrade facilities, technology
Spring ISD Chief Financial Officer Ann Westbrooks and members of the 2022 bond steering committee present information on the district's $850 million bond, which will be up for voter consideration in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD’s $850 million bond will focus on upgrading district facilities, technology, and safety...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston becomes 1st US city as candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly Cities
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will join UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis Thursday to announce the city’s recognition as a candidate in the Child Friendly Cities Initiative. According to a news release, UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) uses the framework of the UN Convention on...
Houston ISD looks into new school safety enhancements, including visitor check in, electronic doors
Dan Bankhead, general manager of HISD’s Construction Services Department, first unveiled plans at a May 25 meeting of the district’s School Safety and Security committee, which took place one day after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Ahead of the start of...
Alvin ISD receives update on school safety changes, opens safety training to public
Alvin ISD nears completion of its campus safety audits for the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center after the state gave school districts various mandates to be completed by the fall semester. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact Newspaper) The Alvin ISD Police Department will provide active shooter safety training...
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD
In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
Shenandoah announces intention to decrease property tax rate
The Shenandoah City Council announced its intention to adopt a no-new-revenue rate on Aug. 10. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The City of Shenandoah announced it intends to adopt the no-new-revenue rate of $0.1477 per $100 of valuation during an Aug. 10 meeting. The property tax rate change will be the...
See the scores from Houston ISD's 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness
Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. Elementary schools. Elementary students...
Pearland ISD aims to correct declining student attendance numbers caused by pandemic
Attendance numbers across three area school districts, along with state figures, showed attendance took a fall during the 2021-22 school year. (Jesus Verastegui/Community Impact Newspaper) As enrollment declines, Pearland ISD and districts across the state aim to increase the percentage of students who show up to class by focusing on...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
Willis ISD celebrates opening of new Roark Early Education Center
Willis ISD celebrated the opening of Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. (Courtesy Willis ISD) Willis ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. The new building will serve pre-K students. According to Superintendent Tim Harkrider, teachers began preparing to enter the building the week of Aug. 1, and the building opened to students on the first day of classes Aug. 10.
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Pearland sets proposed tax rate, ceiling at $0.628765 per $100 valuation
With the next fiscal year approaching for the city of Pearland—the first day of FY 2022-23 is Oct. 1—Pearland City Council set the proposed tax rate. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) With the next fiscal year approaching for the city of Pearland—the first day of FY 2022-23 is Oct....
