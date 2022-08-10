ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humble, TX
Local
Texas Government
Humble, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

Education in Houston: districts deal with rising costs, discipline concerns as new school year ramps up

Houston ISD's salary increases were part of a five-year strategic plan House released in February, and future increases are anticipated to keep the district competitive, which will necessitate a new approach to budgeting, district officials said. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 12 episode of the Houston Breakdown focuses on...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

West University City Council amends contentious parks ordinance following residential outcry

West University passed a parks ordinance targeting commercial activity at public facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) West University Place City Council passed an ordinance during a meeting Aug. 8 intended to limit public recreational facility use by non-city-affiliated for-profit trainers. Council passed the ordinance during its first reading July 25 but revisited...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Board Of Trustees#Hisd#Bdaa Local
Community Impact Houston

Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD

In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

See the scores from Houston ISD's 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness

Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. (Courtesy Community Impact staff) Elementary, middle and high school 2021-22 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores varied across the board in Houston ISD. Elementary schools. Elementary students...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Willis ISD celebrates opening of new Roark Early Education Center

Willis ISD celebrated the opening of Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. (Courtesy Willis ISD) Willis ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Roark Early Education Center on Aug. 7. The new building will serve pre-K students. According to Superintendent Tim Harkrider, teachers began preparing to enter the building the week of Aug. 1, and the building opened to students on the first day of classes Aug. 10.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy