Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Jordyn Woods's Printed Body-Con Dress Comes With a Sultry Side Slit
Jordyn Woods is spending time in Italy, and she brought her chic vacation wardrobe with her. The 24-year-old model spent much of June and July on a five-week "world tour" in Europe, stopping in France, Monaco, and Italy alongside boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Though Woods had since returned to Los Angeles, it appears she's back in Italy for round two.
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out in a See-Through, Cutout Catsuit
When Megan Thee Stallion visited Sirius XM on Wednesday, she wore one of the most popular trends of the season: the catsuit. Championed by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, Megan introduced her own interpretation of the trendy silhouette, opting for a one-piece number that featured all-over cutouts along the top and lacy finish throughout. On the bottom, the catsuit was nearly completely sheer, and she slipped into metallic platform heeled sandals to complete the chic ensemble.
Actor Anne Heche Dies at 53 After Car Crash
Anne Heche, known for movies like "Six Days Seven Nights" and HBO series "Hung," has died at age 53 following a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, People confirmed. While a rep for Heche did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, People shared a statement from Heche's rep on behalf of her family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Friendship Turned Into Romance
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been together for over a decade now and have a tendency of keeping their relationship extremely private. The couple first began dating in April 2012 after playing love interests on "That '70s Show" and eventually ended up tying the knot in a top-secret ceremony in July 2015. Along the way, the duo welcomed a baby girl named Wyatt Isabelle, whom Kunis credits for helping her realize "how incredibly selfless I want to be." In December 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Dimitri Portwood.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham Deny Victoria Beckham Feud Rumors: "Everyone Gets Along"
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are speaking out about the rumors and reports that the 27-year-old model is feuding with Brooklyn's mom, Victoria Beckham. Brooklyn, 23, is one of four stars featured on the cover of Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue, and in the accompanying interview, Nicola said she thinks the speculation began when she opted to wear a Valentino Haute Couture gown for their wedding instead of one designed by Victoria.
Melanie Lynskey Is in Touch With Some of Her "Sweet Home Alabama" Children: "Very Cute, Sweet Kids"
"Sweet Home Alabama" was released in 2002, but — two decades later — star Melanie Lynskey says she's still in touch with some of the kids who appeared in the movie with her. In a poolside interview that InStyle shared on TikTok on Aug. 9 to accompany her...
Zoey Deutch and Quinn Shephard on Booking That Caroline Calloway Cameo in "Not Okay"
"Not Okay," the new film by writer/director Quinn Shephard starring Zoey Deutch, is a satire of influencers and the terminally online. So it makes sense that they got one of the internet's most controversial influencers to make a cameo in the movie: Caroline Calloway. How did the duo make the shocking appearance happen?
Viola Davis's Bob Haircut Is a Perfect Fall Style
Viola Davis is back in a bob and we're suddenly feeling the urge to enroll in Middleton University. Davis wore the look while celebrating a friend's birthday on Aug. 10, and the new length, along with her jet-black hair color and choppy bangs, just scream fall. Captioning the photo "Breakfast...
Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza Have a "Parks and Recreation" Reunion in New York
Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza reunited at a New York screening of Plaza's new film, "Emily the Criminal," in New York on Aug. 9. The "Parks and Recreation" stars, who played iconic characters Leslie Knope and April Ludgate, respectively, were all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet.
Anirudh Pisharody Says Joining "Never Have I Ever" Felt Like "Being the New Kid at School"
In our Q&A series "POPSUGAR Crush," we get to know some of our favorite celebs' more intimate details — from their first celebrity crush to the best love advice they've ever received. This month, we're crushing on "Never Have I Ever" star Anirudh Pisharody. "Never Have I Ever" is...
Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Share Embarrassing Photos to Celebrate His 39th Birthday
He may play a 1,500-year-old Norse god on screen, but Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his real-life 39th birthday with the help of his inner circle. Paying tribute to the Marvel star on Aug. 11, Chris's friends and brothers shared a series of hilarious throwback photos revealing some of the actor's most embarrassing moments, and just like the God of Thunder, it looks like Chris never really had an awkward phase.
Watch Kristin Cavallari Deadlift 185 Pounds Like It’s Nothing
Kristin Cavallari is living proof that hard work pays off. The "Laguna Beach" star posted a new fitness record on her Instagram, deadlifting 185 pounds — for three reps, no less — without so much as breaking a sweat. "185lbs 💪🏻 new record for me," she wrote in her caption, tagging her personal trainer, Kevin Klug. This accomplishment comes after Cavallari shared an Instagram story back in July doing the same trap-bar deadlift with only 155 pounds. Now, with dedication, consistency, and a steadfast loyalty to strength training, she's already able to lift 30 pounds heavier — and she has the video to prove it.
Steve Martin Announces Plans to Retire After "OMITB" Wraps: "This Is, Weirdly, It"
After more than 60 years in the industry, Steve Martin says it's only a matter of time before he retires. In 2021, Martin made his "Only Murders in the Building" debut as former TV star Charles-Haden Savage, sharing the screen with Selena Gomez and longtime friend Martin Short. Prior to hosting a fictional true-crime podcast and investigating murders on screen, Martin, who turns 77 on Aug. 14, spent decades winning the hearts of fans with his acting, iconic comedy routines, and impressive banjo skills. But in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Aug. 10, Martin admits that his "OMITB" role is likely his last.
Kenan Thompson Reunites With "All That" Costar Josh Server at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Kenan Thompson officially has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! On Thursday, Aug. 11, Thompson's star was welcomed onto the prestigious Los Angeles landmark at a ceremony attended by his family and speakers that included other comedic icons and some of Kenan's oldest co-stars. Thompson has been...
Are the Cast of "Never Have I Ever" Single or Taken? Let's Find Out!
Ever since its premiere in 2020, "Never Have I Ever" has solidified itself as a heartwarming teen dramedy that excels both at delivering the most chaotic, side-splitting scenarios, as well as moving heart-to-hearts between its characters. The Netflix coming-of-age comedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, centers on Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates high school along with her best friends, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young). One of the main aspects of the storyline is the intriguing love triangle between Devi, her former academic rival Ben (Jaren Lewison), and popular high-school hunk Paxton (Darren Barnet).
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's Latest Tattoo Is Another Tribute to His New Wife
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham wants everyone to know he is a married man. On Aug. 11, the model and photographer debuted a brand-new tattoo on his Instagram, revealing the word "Married" inked in cursive on the side of his left hand. "Surprised my baby," he wrote on the photo, tagging his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The couple got married in April at Nicola's family mansion in Palm Beach, FL, and have since continued to publicly share their love for one another.
Selena Gomez and Mindy Kaling Style the Same Minidress in 2 Very Different Ways
"Never Have I Ever" creator Mindy Kaling is making press rounds in New York City to promote the release of season three on Netflix, and she's continuing to show off her vibrant wardrobe. With the help of stylist Hayley Atkin, "The Office" alum and creative genius selected a purple Oscar de la Renta shift dress for a visit to NBC's "Today" show, finished with a crystal-embellished trim around the sleeves and neckline.
