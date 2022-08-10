Anne Heche, known for movies like "Six Days Seven Nights" and HBO series "Hung," has died at age 53 following a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, People confirmed. While a rep for Heche did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, People shared a statement from Heche's rep on behalf of her family and friends: "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

