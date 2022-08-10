ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alleged victim sues Trevor Bauer, claims sexual battery

By Field Level Media
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

The woman who accused suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault a year ago is suing him for sexual battery.

The Southern California woman filed suit Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the latest legal salvo between the two parties. The lawsuit is a counterclaim to a suit Bauer filed against her and her attorney in April, contending they defamed him.

Per policy, Field Level Media will not publish the name of alleged victims of sexual assault.

In the suit, the woman claims Bauer committed acts of violence during sex, including choking her until she lost consciousness. She also said that she woke up to him punching her between the legs in one instance and to him having non-consensual sex with her in another.

She contends she sustained emotional distress, physical injury and humiliation due to Bauer's alleged actions.

Bauer and the woman both have said they engaged in sexual activity twice during the pitcher's debut season with the Dodgers. Bauer has said it was consensual and that he didn't do anything the woman didn't ask him to do.

A Los Angeles judge denied the woman's request for a restraining order last summer, and the district attorney's office later declined to press charges.

Bauer, 31, hasn't pitched since June 28, 2021, and he was placed on administrative leave the following month. Following a Major League Baseball investigation, commissioner Rob Manfred in April suspended Bauer for two years for violating MLB's policy on sexual assault and domestic violence.

Bauer has appealed the suspension, and the Los Angeles Times reported last week that legal action in the case is expected to continue until after the conclusion of the World Series.

The Dodgers signed Bauer, who won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award, to a three-year, $102 million contract after that season. He was paid while on administrative leave.

--Field Level Media

