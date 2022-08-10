Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.

PORTER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO