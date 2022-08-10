Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in Fort Bend Co. community fighting proposed concrete batch plant over health, safety concerns
A fight against a proposed concrete batch plant is bringing together the Simonton community, worried about how close it would be to their homes and schools. The town in Fort Bend County is home to about 840 people. ‘R Construction Company’ wants to open a concrete batch plant along FM...
Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges
Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
Nichols Sawmill Road widening complete, bridge widening pending
Montgomery County Precinct 2 completed the first stage of its widening project on Nichols Sawmill Road, Commissioner Charlie Riley announced Aug. 9. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 2) Montgomery County Precinct 2 completed the first stage of its widening project on Nichols Sawmill Road, Commissioner Charlie Riley announced Aug. 9. The...
Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center
Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
The iconic, 33-story tower's residents do not know when they'll be able to return. They were evacuated in the middle of the night Thursday.
DATA: Sugar Land, Missouri City see higher home prices, fewer houses sold year over year in June
A 2,769-square-foot home sold between $420,000-$482,000 in Sugar Land in early August. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Median home prices increased in all Sugar Land and Missouri City ZIP codes in June when compared to June of last year, mirroring regional trends. ZIP code 77498 saw the largest year-over-year percentage...
kagstv.com
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
Harris County Precinct 3 plans for new sidewalks along Huffmeister Road
The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 3 is in the design phase of a sidewalk project along Huffmeister Road from Fleur de Lis Boulevard to north of Cypress North Houston Road. The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access.
The Dripbar opens a location in Katy
The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
League City updated golf cart regulations
Did you know that there are laws that govern the use of golf carts other than for golfing?. Did you know that it is illegal for children or anyone without a driver's license to drive a golf cart other than on private property?
springhappenings.com
5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta
Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
Tutoring Club opens location in Katy
Tutoring Club has locations across the Houston area and the United States. (Courtesy Tutoring Club of Katy). Tutoring Club will host a grand opening of its Katy location at 1721 Spring Green Blvd., Ste. 300, Katy, on Aug. 13 from noon-4 p.m. The open house event will feature games, prizes, free food and drinks, and a raffle for a free month of tutoring. Tutoring Club of Katy had its soft opening in May, providing individualized academic assistance to students from pre-K to college admissions. 346-980-4545. www.tutoringclub.com/katytx.
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court votes to form broadband committee
Members of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed designees to form a Broadband Steering Committee in search of funding for construction of a countywide broadband network. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted to form a Broadband Steering Committee at an Aug. 2 meeting. The committee would...
Bellaire nonprofit seeks to preserve wildlife within urban jungle
Blossom the Opossum, the only marsupial found in North America, is one of the center’s newest members. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Work began in 1986 on converting an old and dilapidated house along Newcastle Drive into what is now the Hana and Arthur Ginzbarg Nature Discovery Center.
West University City Council amends contentious parks ordinance following residential outcry
West University passed a parks ordinance targeting commercial activity at public facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) West University Place City Council passed an ordinance during a meeting Aug. 8 intended to limit public recreational facility use by non-city-affiliated for-profit trainers. Council passed the ordinance during its first reading July 25 but revisited...
Click2Houston.com
Northside neighbors plead with city for help with overgrown abandoned house
HOUSTON – A Northside neighborhood said an abandoned home has become more than an eyesore, it’s affecting their quality of life. The house located in the 800 block of Bolling Lane can’t even be seen from the road due to overgrown trees, vines and tall weeds. Neighbors...
Montgomery County notebook: Tax rate discussion listed for Aug. 9 agenda
Montgomery County commissioners will set a property tax rate to fund the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at the county’s Aug. 9 Commissioners Court session. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners will return for a session of Commissioners Court on Aug. 9. The county agenda can be accessed online,...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
