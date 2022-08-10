ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Large crowds turn out to support proposal to connect Heights area trails with new pedestrian bridges

Mayor Sylvester Turner stopped by an Aug. 10 community event to show his support for the bridge concept. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) Community advocates came together at Patterson Park on Aug. 10 to raise awareness and gather support for a project that would connect the Heights area with neighborhoods south of I-10 with two new bridges.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Richmond, TX
Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Richmond, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Richmond, TX
Business
Richmond, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Government
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center

Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
PORTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Plat#Westpark Tollway#Cyan#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Exxon#The Cyan Cinco Ranch
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Precinct 3 plans for new sidewalks along Huffmeister Road

The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Precinct 3 is in the design phase of a sidewalk project along Huffmeister Road from Fleur de Lis Boulevard to north of Cypress North Houston Road. The 5-foot-wide sidewalk will run along the east and west sides of Huffmeister Road for safer pedestrian access.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Dripbar opens a location in Katy

The Dripbar has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy The Dripbar) The Dripbar opened a location in Katy at 9920 Gaston Road, Ste. 170, on July 30. The center offers intravenous vitamin therapies intended to provide positive nourishment for conditions including the common cold, headaches, cancer and chronic illnesses. 281-720-8218. www.thedripbar.com.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
springhappenings.com

5+ Vehicle Accident, Interstate 45 Near Louetta

Spring Fire Department and Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare are responding to a major accident involving multiple vehicles. The accident happened on the northbound mainlanes of I-45 near Louetta Road. 5+ vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident after striking a stalled vehicle on the mainlanes. Four ambulances ambulances...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tutoring Club opens location in Katy

Tutoring Club has locations across the Houston area and the United States. (Courtesy Tutoring Club of Katy). Tutoring Club will host a grand opening of its Katy location at 1721 Spring Green Blvd., Ste. 300, Katy, on Aug. 13 from noon-4 p.m. The open house event will feature games, prizes, free food and drinks, and a raffle for a free month of tutoring. Tutoring Club of Katy had its soft opening in May, providing individualized academic assistance to students from pre-K to college admissions. 346-980-4545. www.tutoringclub.com/katytx.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

West University City Council amends contentious parks ordinance following residential outcry

West University passed a parks ordinance targeting commercial activity at public facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) West University Place City Council passed an ordinance during a meeting Aug. 8 intended to limit public recreational facility use by non-city-affiliated for-profit trainers. Council passed the ordinance during its first reading July 25 but revisited...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy