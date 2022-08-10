MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.

