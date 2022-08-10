ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

By Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOrXr_0hCP8Ab600

Jun 23, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City

Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

How Dodgers Can Add Players After Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not make the impact move many expected them to, but still completed five deals at the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers most notably acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, but prior to that added Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, L.A. traded Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays, Garrett Cleavinger to the Tampa Bay Rays and Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets

Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramirez
MLB

Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players

KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy