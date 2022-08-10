MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City
Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
dodgerblue.com
How Dodgers Can Add Players After Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not make the impact move many expected them to, but still completed five deals at the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers most notably acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, but prior to that added Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, L.A. traded Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays, Garrett Cleavinger to the Tampa Bay Rays and Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners.
Cristin Coleman, wife of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, the wife of two-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died.
Padres Stars Call Out Fernando Tatis Jr. After Suspension
The shortstop will be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s PED policy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Analyst Sheds Light on What’s Working for Julio Urias
In the instance that you happen to be living under a rock, the Dodgers are good right now. Very good. That has been the case for most of the season really, as evidenced by their MLB-best 77-33 record. The bats have produced timely hits in key situations. The two out...
Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
Padres GM, players had brutally honest responses to Tatis PED suspension
The baseball world was rocked on Friday afternoon by the news of Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. being handed an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Bad News Opposing Hitters, Dustin May is Adding Another Pitch
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May hasn’t thrown a pitch in the big leagues since May 1, 2021, when the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow snapped on a pitch in Milwaukee. May underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the injury, and he has spent the past 15 months working to get back on the mound at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers News: Royals Honor Vin Scully Before First Pitch at Kauffman Stadium
Dodgers fans and baseball fans alike mourned the passing of Vin Scully last week. Even though Vin lived a full life that the vast majority of us could only dream of, his passing was an event that saddened the millions of people’s lives that he changed forever. In the days following the loss of Vin, baseball stadiums across the country honored the Dodges legend.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Again Break Single-Game Attendance Record For 2022 MLB Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their perfect homestand with an 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in front of announced attendance of 53,432 for Freddie Freeman bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. That was the Dodgers’ 13th sellout of the season and also set a new record for the largest crowd...
10 great new pizza restaurants in L.A., ranked by our critic
Bill Addison breaks down his top 10 favorite new pizzerias so far in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0