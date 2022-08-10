No one is pushing Sean Clifford out the door just yet. And good luck if you’re wishing for it, because James Franklin’s not having it. Not yet, anyway. But the time is coming, in a couple months if not sooner, when Penn State’s 9th-year head coach will have to move on at the quarterback position. And someone’s going to get one heck of an opportunity.

