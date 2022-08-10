ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0

The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022

Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State

Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season

Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ranking the B1G's top 25 true freshmen

B1G football is right around the corner. With it comes yet another recruiting class trying to prove itself, one filled with talent and potential. Still, the question remains: Who is prepared to compete at the next level right away?. We’ll see starting Aug. 27, when Week 0 in the B1G...
saturdaytradition.com

Freshman DB for Illinois draws high praise for hot start to fall camp

Illinois secondary coach Aaron Henry gave some praise to a DB that is really coming into his own on Thursday. Tyson Rooks is catching Henry’s eye according to Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Rooks was a former 3-star recruit out of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia per the 247Sports Composite....
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Selection Committee announces schedule for rankings reveals during 2022 CFB season

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland coach Mike Locksley surprises 2 specialists with scholarships during Baltimore Ravens preseason game

Maryland put a pair of specialists on scholarship on Thursday night with an awesome public announcement. Mike Locksley’s Terrapins squad was on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Locksley got interviewed for the PA and jumbotron during the game. After being asked about the start of fall camp for the 2022 season, Locksley said it was time for a special announcement: Colton Spangler was now on scholarship.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment

Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema updates status of Solo Turner's eligibility waiver

Bret Bielema is still hoping to get Solo Turner on the field in 2022. Unfortunately, Illinois is still waiting to hear about Turner’s potential eligibility. According to Jeremy Werner with Illini Inquirer, Bielema indicated the program is still trying to make an appeal. In the meantime, Bielema doesn’t feel great about the situation “as long as it’s going on.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Queue the QBs: Who will be next to earn James Franklin's trust and the monster opportunity that goes with it?

No one is pushing Sean Clifford out the door just yet. And good luck if you’re wishing for it, because James Franklin’s not having it. Not yet, anyway. But the time is coming, in a couple months if not sooner, when Penn State’s 9th-year head coach will have to move on at the quarterback position. And someone’s going to get one heck of an opportunity.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck tabs one true freshman as likely to play for Minnesota in 2022

PJ Fleck met the media Thursday evening to discuss how Minnesota’s camp is progressing to this point. Among other things, Fleck highlighted the work of one true freshman player. That player is 3-star safety Coleman Bryson, a defender out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) for the class of 2022....
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan co-DC Steve Clinkscale explains why he likes his ‘obnoxious communication’ on field

After Mike McDonald decided to return to the Baltimore Ravens, Steve Clinkscale earned a promotion to co-defensive coordinator. With fall camp having just started, Clinkscale is putting his imprint on the Wolverines’ defense. The theme of that imprint? Obnoxious communication. Clinkscale met with the media Thursday and Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News shared tidbit from Clinkscale discussing why it’s a good thing for a defense to communicate obnoxiously.
ANN ARBOR, MI

