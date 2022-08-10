Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0
The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State
Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the B1G's top 25 true freshmen
B1G football is right around the corner. With it comes yet another recruiting class trying to prove itself, one filled with talent and potential. Still, the question remains: Who is prepared to compete at the next level right away?. We’ll see starting Aug. 27, when Week 0 in the B1G...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Ohio State
The Big Ten Network crew continued its tour throughout the conference, checking out training camps. BTN. analyst Joshua Perry shared his top three takeaways at stop No. 7, Ohio State. The first note was regarding the run game of an offense that has to replace two starters at the interior...
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Freshman DB for Illinois draws high praise for hot start to fall camp
Illinois secondary coach Aaron Henry gave some praise to a DB that is really coming into his own on Thursday. Tyson Rooks is catching Henry’s eye according to Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Rooks was a former 3-star recruit out of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia per the 247Sports Composite....
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Selection Committee announces schedule for rankings reveals during 2022 CFB season
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland coach Mike Locksley surprises 2 specialists with scholarships during Baltimore Ravens preseason game
Maryland put a pair of specialists on scholarship on Thursday night with an awesome public announcement. Mike Locksley’s Terrapins squad was on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Locksley got interviewed for the PA and jumbotron during the game. After being asked about the start of fall camp for the 2022 season, Locksley said it was time for a special announcement: Colton Spangler was now on scholarship.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment
Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates status of Solo Turner's eligibility waiver
Bret Bielema is still hoping to get Solo Turner on the field in 2022. Unfortunately, Illinois is still waiting to hear about Turner’s potential eligibility. According to Jeremy Werner with Illini Inquirer, Bielema indicated the program is still trying to make an appeal. In the meantime, Bielema doesn’t feel great about the situation “as long as it’s going on.”
saturdaytradition.com
Queue the QBs: Who will be next to earn James Franklin's trust and the monster opportunity that goes with it?
No one is pushing Sean Clifford out the door just yet. And good luck if you’re wishing for it, because James Franklin’s not having it. Not yet, anyway. But the time is coming, in a couple months if not sooner, when Penn State’s 9th-year head coach will have to move on at the quarterback position. And someone’s going to get one heck of an opportunity.
saturdaytradition.com
Scottie Hazelton tabs Michigan State's top Edge options, pass-rush plans for 2022
Scottie Hazelton knows his unit was not up to snuff in 2021. Despite an 11-win season for Michigan State, the Spartans gave up more than 440 yards of offense per game and were continually gashed in the passing game. Now, the DC for Mel Tucker is focused on preventing things...
saturdaytradition.com
Gabe Ervin Jr. looks better than ever for Nebraska in return from knee injury
Gabe Ervin Jr. had a strong start to his collegiate career last season with Nebraska before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 23-16 road loss to Oklahoma. On Saturday, Scott Frost not only says that Ervin looks back to his pre-injured form, but he also looks better than ever.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck tabs one true freshman as likely to play for Minnesota in 2022
PJ Fleck met the media Thursday evening to discuss how Minnesota’s camp is progressing to this point. Among other things, Fleck highlighted the work of one true freshman player. That player is 3-star safety Coleman Bryson, a defender out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) for the class of 2022....
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Bostad, Wisconsin o-line coach, not comfortable with depth chart for Badgers
Bob Bostad has transitioned back to coach the offensive line for Wisconsin after a stretch coaching the inside linebackers of the Badgers. Heading into 2022, Bostad still sees a need to settle out the 2-deep depth chart on the line. Talking about his unit on Saturday, Bostad pointed out that...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan co-DC Steve Clinkscale explains why he likes his ‘obnoxious communication’ on field
After Mike McDonald decided to return to the Baltimore Ravens, Steve Clinkscale earned a promotion to co-defensive coordinator. With fall camp having just started, Clinkscale is putting his imprint on the Wolverines’ defense. The theme of that imprint? Obnoxious communication. Clinkscale met with the media Thursday and Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News shared tidbit from Clinkscale discussing why it’s a good thing for a defense to communicate obnoxiously.
