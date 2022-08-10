Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen updates timeline for determining QB battle at Indiana
Tom Allen updated the timeline for when Indiana’s starting quarterback will be announced. Indiana will wait to announce the starting quarterback until kickoff for the first game of the season against Illinois on Sept. 2. The starting quarterback will be a mystery until the offense takes the field for the opening possession against Illinois and it seems like Allen is happy to keep it that way.
Indianapolis to host 2024 NIT basketball championship
The National Invitation Tournament is coming to Indianapolis for the semifinals and championship
saturdaydownsouth.com
NCAA announces new host sites for NIT championships in 2023 and 2024
Championship host sites have been announced for the NIT men’s basketball championships, and the NCAA said Friday that Las Vegas will host the 2023 NIT semifinals and championship and Indianapolis will host the 2024 event. Hosted by UNLV, the 2023 semifinals and championship game will be played March 28...
Inside Indiana Business
IUPUI athletic program faces some changes after campus’ realignment
Leaders of IUPUI have not yet finalized a plan for the school’s intercollegiate athletic program as part of the campus’ realignment in 2024 except to affirm its sports teams will be overseen by Indiana University. Questions about the athletic department were raised Friday when Indiana and Purdue universities...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hart commits to UCF
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton senior Joey Hart has committed to play college basketball at UCF. Hart averaged 20.3 points per game last season, leading Linton to a sectional championship and earning an Indiana Junior All-Star honor.
saturdaytradition.com
Ellie Mallory, wife of late coach Bill Mallory, delivers special fight song performance with Hoosiers
Ellie Mallory is the wife of late head coach Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Indiana history. On Thursday, Ellie made a special appearance at fall camp. Head coach Tom Allen introduced Mrs. Mallory and explained that she is about to be leaving Bloomington to move to Colorado. “Ellie Mallory...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue, IU agree to split IUPUI campus, with both planning growth, stronger Indy identities
Trustees at Indiana and Purdue universities were voting Friday to revamp a 52-year relationship that is IUPUI and rebrand the urban campus as Indiana University Indianapolis, a move intended to end confusion and drive growth in enrollment, research and prestige. Under a memorandum of understanding negotiated by IU President Pamela...
IUPUI splitting into 2 universities
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hagerstown Little League is World Series bound
After a nail biting finish, Hagerstown Little League (Team Indiana) pulled off the win against Kentucky in Whitestown on Thursday.
'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University
INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Bloomington man back home after heart transplant
After months of waiting and dozens of hours of rehab, Jeff Taber says he's excited to be returning to the "fun chaos" of home.
witzamfm.com
25 new conservation officers graduate training
Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
insideradio.com
Urban One/Emmis Indy Update: ‘Hot’ To Move To 100.9; WIBC’s Eric Berman Exits Ahead Of Closing.
The impending closing of Urban One’s $25 million purchase of the Emmis Indianapolis cluster will result in the move of rhythmic CHR “Hot 96.3” WHHH up the dial to the 100.9 signal, which is the current home of CHR “Radio Now 100.9” WNOW-FM. The sale...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wibqam.com
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern school system working diligently to fill three key positions at high school
With one resignation, Southwestern High School lost three key personnel. Brady Days accepted the athletic director’s position at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville which ended a 16-year run at the southern Shelby County school system. “I am glad for Brady,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards Wednesday...
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A female has died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11:00 p.m. When they arrived they found a female at the scene and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers have advised Keystone […]
Comments / 1