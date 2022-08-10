ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen updates timeline for determining QB battle at Indiana

Tom Allen updated the timeline for when Indiana’s starting quarterback will be announced. Indiana will wait to announce the starting quarterback until kickoff for the first game of the season against Illinois on Sept. 2. The starting quarterback will be a mystery until the offense takes the field for the opening possession against Illinois and it seems like Allen is happy to keep it that way.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

NCAA announces new host sites for NIT championships in 2023 and 2024

Championship host sites have been announced for the NIT men’s basketball championships, and the NCAA said Friday that Las Vegas will host the 2023 NIT semifinals and championship and Indianapolis will host the 2024 event. Hosted by UNLV, the 2023 semifinals and championship game will be played March 28...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Inside Indiana Business

IUPUI athletic program faces some changes after campus’ realignment

Leaders of IUPUI have not yet finalized a plan for the school’s intercollegiate athletic program as part of the campus’ realignment in 2024 except to affirm its sports teams will be overseen by Indiana University. Questions about the athletic department were raised Friday when Indiana and Purdue universities...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hart commits to UCF

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton senior Joey Hart has committed to play college basketball at UCF. Hart averaged 20.3 points per game last season, leading Linton to a sectional championship and earning an Indiana Junior All-Star honor.
LINTON, IN
WTHR

IUPUI splitting into 2 universities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
witzamfm.com

25 new conservation officers graduate training

Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wibqam.com

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A female has died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11:00 p.m. When they arrived they found a female at the scene and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers have advised Keystone […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

