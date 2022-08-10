The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO