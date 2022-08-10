Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0
The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State
Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season
Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies
The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland coach Mike Locksley surprises 2 specialists with scholarships during Baltimore Ravens preseason game
Maryland put a pair of specialists on scholarship on Thursday night with an awesome public announcement. Mike Locksley’s Terrapins squad was on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Locksley got interviewed for the PA and jumbotron during the game. After being asked about the start of fall camp for the 2022 season, Locksley said it was time for a special announcement: Colton Spangler was now on scholarship.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Selection Committee announces schedule for rankings reveals during 2022 CFB season
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases line for Illinois' Week 0 matchup vs. Wyoming
For a second straight year, Illinois is opening the college football season at home in Week 0. Last season, it was an opener against Nebraska that the Illini won to open the Bret Bielema era in Champaign. Now, Illinois is entering 2022 looking to improve on the 5-7 mark of...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment
Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo agrees to new contract at Michigan State making him a Spartan for life
Tom Izzo is officially a Spartan for life. The Michigan State basketball coach agreed to a new contract, the school announced Thursday. Izzo has agreed to a new a 5-year rollover deal that will pay him $6.2 million annually. “Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI predicts Gophers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. In the B1G, that includes Minnesota where PJ Fleck is hoping to guide his team to even bigger heights after 9 wins and another bowl win in 2021. Despite a couple of strong years recently, the Gophers have...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck tabs one true freshman as likely to play for Minnesota in 2022
PJ Fleck met the media Thursday evening to discuss how Minnesota’s camp is progressing to this point. Among other things, Fleck highlighted the work of one true freshman player. That player is 3-star safety Coleman Bryson, a defender out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) for the class of 2022....
saturdaytradition.com
Gabe Ervin Jr. looks better than ever for Nebraska in return from knee injury
Gabe Ervin Jr. had a strong start to his collegiate career last season with Nebraska before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 23-16 road loss to Oklahoma. On Saturday, Scott Frost not only says that Ervin looks back to his pre-injured form, but he also looks better than ever.
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Bostad, Wisconsin o-line coach, not comfortable with depth chart for Badgers
Bob Bostad has transitioned back to coach the offensive line for Wisconsin after a stretch coaching the inside linebackers of the Badgers. Heading into 2022, Bostad still sees a need to settle out the 2-deep depth chart on the line. Talking about his unit on Saturday, Bostad pointed out that...
saturdaytradition.com
5-star reclassified freshman Sonny Styles impressing Ryan Day in Ohio State camp
Sonny Styles was on track to be entering his senior season of high school in 2022. The Pickerington Central (Ohio) standout instead opted to reclassify to the class of 2022 and start his Ohio State career this season. Despite his youth, Styles’ talent shows. Speaking to reporters, Buckeyes head coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of 5-star defenders include Ohio State in Top 6
Ohio State is in the running for 2 top talents from the 2023 class. High school teammates and 5-star recruits, Qua Russaw and James Smith released their Top 6’s on Friday. Russaw is listed as a 5-star EDGE per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No.3 EDGE and No. 5 recruit from Alabama. The remaining schools inside his Top 6 are Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Alabama State.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard wants to see better NIL opportunities for Michigan hoops
Juwan Howard gave his thoughts on how NIL deals have changed college basketball. He didn’t back away from sharing how he wants more of those opportunities at Michigan per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn. Howard mentioned how the NIL situation hasn’t really changed how he does things when it...
