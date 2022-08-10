ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening line for Nebraska-Northwestern in Week 0

The opening lines for the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown are out via Draft Kings. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are set to battle at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. The series between the 2 schools has been split down the middle since Scott Frost’s arrival in Lincoln. Both teams have...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022

Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State

Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State names 6 team captains for 2022 season

Ohio State has named its 6 team captains for the 2022 campaign. Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, a repeat captain, will be joined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, defensive lineman Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams. Stroud was the overall leading vote getter.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland coach Mike Locksley surprises 2 specialists with scholarships during Baltimore Ravens preseason game

Maryland put a pair of specialists on scholarship on Thursday night with an awesome public announcement. Mike Locksley’s Terrapins squad was on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Locksley got interviewed for the PA and jumbotron during the game. After being asked about the start of fall camp for the 2022 season, Locksley said it was time for a special announcement: Colton Spangler was now on scholarship.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Selection Committee announces schedule for rankings reveals during 2022 CFB season

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee met this week to prepare for the upcoming 2022 season. “It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” committee chair Boo Corrigan, Athletics Director at NC State said in a released statement. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation, and as we enter the ninth year of the CFP, the committee members for 2022-23 are looking forward to the start of another great college football season.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases line for Illinois' Week 0 matchup vs. Wyoming

For a second straight year, Illinois is opening the college football season at home in Week 0. Last season, it was an opener against Nebraska that the Illini won to open the Bret Bielema era in Champaign. Now, Illinois is entering 2022 looking to improve on the 5-7 mark of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smolik, intriguing 2023 QB, reveals B1G commitment

Jaxon Smolik is on his way to the B1G just one day after reopening his recruitment. Originally committed to Tulane, Smolik announced his decision to investigate his options on Thursday. Penn State was expected to be in the picture after Smolik camped with the Nittany Lions and generated an offer at the end of July.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Fpi#College Football Season#American Football#Wildcats#Northwestern#The Football Power Index#Duke#Penn State#Ohio State
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck tabs one true freshman as likely to play for Minnesota in 2022

PJ Fleck met the media Thursday evening to discuss how Minnesota’s camp is progressing to this point. Among other things, Fleck highlighted the work of one true freshman player. That player is 3-star safety Coleman Bryson, a defender out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.) for the class of 2022....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of 5-star defenders include Ohio State in Top 6

Ohio State is in the running for 2 top talents from the 2023 class. High school teammates and 5-star recruits, Qua Russaw and James Smith released their Top 6’s on Friday. Russaw is listed as a 5-star EDGE per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No.3 EDGE and No. 5 recruit from Alabama. The remaining schools inside his Top 6 are Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Alabama State.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard wants to see better NIL opportunities for Michigan hoops

Juwan Howard gave his thoughts on how NIL deals have changed college basketball. He didn’t back away from sharing how he wants more of those opportunities at Michigan per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn. Howard mentioned how the NIL situation hasn’t really changed how he does things when it...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy