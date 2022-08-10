ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Backstage at the Full Throttle Saloon

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — They call it the biggest biker bar in the world. It’s in Sturgis of course. The ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ is iconic and even had its own television show. That’s why during the Motorcycle Rally, bikers flock to the ‘Full Throttle’ for a...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Koch takes over as New Underwood head coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The New Underwood football team has a new head coach this season. Former offensive coordinator Cameron Koch replaces Brady Carmichael as the Tigers top man. New Underwood opens the season next Thursday when it hosts Harding County.
NEW UNDERWOOD, SD
City
Buffalo, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. “We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - Creamy Grape Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On these hot summer days, who doesn’t want something cold, sweet and delicious?. Well, this grape salad does the trick, and I promise you will be big hit at your next potluck or BBQ. First, combine a package of cream cheese that has been...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Hot temps increase risk of dehydration for bikers at Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Driving at high speeds in scorching temperatures can be risky for motorcyclists. Experts say that dehydration is just one of the heat-related illness that is more likely to occur during hot days. According to Dairyland Motor Insurance, dehydration occurs when the body loses more water...
STURGIS, SD
NewsBreak
Sports
newscenter1.tv

“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon

STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
STURGIS, SD
hhhistory.com

The Adams House, a Modern Marvel and yet Abandoned

Sitting on a prime piece of land, four parcels to be exact, is Deadwood, South Dakota’s crowning architectural glory. The Adams House. Many articles had been written about it in its heyday. One local newspaper reporter wrote: “When completed the residence will equal in point of beauty anything of its kind west of Omaha.”
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists to the city, along with their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says that vehicles are failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis police chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
RAPID CITY, SD

