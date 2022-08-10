Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Stevens soccer teams win season opener
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys soccer team opened the season by defeating Brookings 2-1. The Lady Raiders knocked off the Bobcats 6-0. `
KELOLAND TV
Backstage at the Full Throttle Saloon
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — They call it the biggest biker bar in the world. It’s in Sturgis of course. The ‘Full Throttle Saloon’ is iconic and even had its own television show. That’s why during the Motorcycle Rally, bikers flock to the ‘Full Throttle’ for a...
kotatv.com
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
kotatv.com
Koch takes over as New Underwood head coach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The New Underwood football team has a new head coach this season. Former offensive coordinator Cameron Koch replaces Brady Carmichael as the Tigers top man. New Underwood opens the season next Thursday when it hosts Harding County.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
kotatv.com
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame has a new director for the rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As long as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been around, it seems impossible for there to still be firsts for the event, but this year the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame defeated those odds. Leah Whaley took the job as the executive director of...
kotatv.com
Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show returns to the Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, the annual Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show was a main feature at the Buffalo Chip Thursday. The show, which has been around since 1952. This year, the show features more than 100 bikes, ranging from newly designed choppers to old classic wheels.
kotatv.com
Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. “We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Creamy Grape Salad
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On these hot summer days, who doesn’t want something cold, sweet and delicious?. Well, this grape salad does the trick, and I promise you will be big hit at your next potluck or BBQ. First, combine a package of cream cheese that has been...
kotatv.com
Hot temps increase risk of dehydration for bikers at Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Driving at high speeds in scorching temperatures can be risky for motorcyclists. Experts say that dehydration is just one of the heat-related illness that is more likely to occur during hot days. According to Dairyland Motor Insurance, dehydration occurs when the body loses more water...
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
hhhistory.com
The Adams House, a Modern Marvel and yet Abandoned
Sitting on a prime piece of land, four parcels to be exact, is Deadwood, South Dakota’s crowning architectural glory. The Adams House. Many articles had been written about it in its heyday. One local newspaper reporter wrote: “When completed the residence will equal in point of beauty anything of its kind west of Omaha.”
kotatv.com
Drivers not yielding at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists to the city, along with their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says that vehicles are failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis police chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
