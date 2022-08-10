Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WSMV
Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
WSMV
Tomato Art Fest kicks off
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tomato Art Fest is back and it’s one community staple you don’t want to miss! With more than 200 vendors this year, the festival is expected to be loads of fun. “I got a bumper sticker. I am excited just to remember this...
WSMV
‘Everywhere’ singer Michelle Branch arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Singer Michelle Branch was arrested in Nashville early Thursday morning after slapping her husband, according to police. Police responded to the 4300 block of Chickering Lane at about 2 a.m. Thursday regarding a domestic disturbance. Branch told police she and her husband, Patrick Carney, drummer of...
WSMV
Amy Grant postpones fall tour dates
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Amy Grant’s management has announced that Grant will be postponing her upcoming tour dates for September and October. Grant is postponing the tour to recover from injuries sustained in a bicycling accident that occurred in Nashville on July 27. According to Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke,...
WSMV
Nashville officials searching for man last seen underwater in Percy Priest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Office of Emergency Management in Nashville and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are searching for a man. The Nashville Fire Department was called to 4001 Bell Road for reports of a 23-year-old man who was last seen underwater but had not resurfaced. NFD crews turned...
WSMV
Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
WSMV
Final Supermoon of 2022 rises tonight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final Supermoon of the year will illuminate the skies tonight. A supermoon is especially big and bright. It happens when the moon is at its fullest and closest to Earth. This one is called the Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans considered this a great time...
WSMV
Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
WSMV
Nashville food bank sees spike in demand as inflation continues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Inflation is leading to an uptick in the number of families a Nashville food bank serves. Leaders at St. Luke’s Community House in Nashville say their food bank is serving twice as many families than this time last year. “We served roughly 600 families last...
Revitalization of Jefferson Street’s historic Elks Lodge
A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.
WSMV
Missing Nashville man found on side of I-40, Silver Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian. TBI officials said they were looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Metro Nashville...
WSMV
TBI issues Silver Alert for Nashville man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked the public for assistance Saturday to help find a missing 68-year-old Nashvillian. TBI officials said they are looking for 68-year-old William Terry Pate, who was last seen wearing a gray Beatles t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes. Pate is...
WSMV
Nashville VA donates to vets impacted by devastating Kentucky floods
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Staff at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) helped out veterans and current service members impacted by the deadly Kentucky flooding on Thursday. TVHS team members left the Nashville VA campus Thursday morning en route to Whitesburg, Kentucky with several boxes filled with socks, hygiene...
WSMV
Nashville private school says anyone who identifies as female can apply
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville all-girls private school sent out a statement this week saying anyone who identifies as female can apply. Harpeth Hall says they have always allowed any female students to fill out an application. Courtney Vick is a proud 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall — a...
WSMV
Middle TN schools to receive millions of dollars for mental health
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - One in ten children within the state of Tennessee have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression and the State Commission on children and youth said that those numbers have continued to trend in the wrong direction. To combat this, each school district in the state made...
WSMV
Police: 2 women accused of scamming men on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued arrest warrants for two women Friday who is accused of targeting men on Broadway in downtown Nashville for a fraud-related crime. An investigation led by Central Precinct detectives led to the identification of Felicia N. Anderson, 33, as one of the two...
WSMV
TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
rejournals.com
Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville
A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee bettor places major bet on Vanderbilt win total for 2022
Vanderbilt’s over/under win total this year is 2. The Commodores went 2-10 last season under coach Clark Lea. Can they improve this fall? One Tennessee bettor is counting on it and has put some major money on it. Per WynnBET, a $4,000 bet has been placed on Vanderbilt to...
