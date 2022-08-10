School starts next Wednesday in Pearland ISD. A talented group of pre-teens from the Houston suburb already know they'll be late to class – maybe by more than a week. The all-star baseball team from Pearland Little League begins play next Thursday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. And depending on how the team fares in the nationally televised, double-elimination tournament, which has its championship game scheduled for Aug. 28, it might be a little while before the kids return home and start the new school year.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO