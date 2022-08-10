ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

MLB

Houston RBI softball team making 4-peat run

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Like a no-hitter in progress or a press-box mention of a game passing quickly through five innings, the word “four-peat” is pretty much a no-no of its own at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex this week. At least among the only team that can...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Pearland youngsters off to Pennsylvania for Little League World Series

School starts next Wednesday in Pearland ISD. A talented group of pre-teens from the Houston suburb already know they'll be late to class – maybe by more than a week. The all-star baseball team from Pearland Little League begins play next Thursday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. And depending on how the team fares in the nationally televised, double-elimination tournament, which has its championship game scheduled for Aug. 28, it might be a little while before the kids return home and start the new school year.
PEARLAND, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Waco, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Sports
thekatynews.com

Jordan Raises To Challenge At KISD Volleyball Tourney

The Jordan Warriors came to play volleyball with the best teams in District 19-6A — and in Texas. On Thursday the Warriors matched up with the defending 6A state champion Brandeis and pushed the match three sets to test their mettle. The opening day of the 3-day, multi-site volleyball...
KATY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area

Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
FULSHEAR, TX
Q92

Grab Your Wallet For the Exclusive Shein Pop-Up Shop in Houston

The global powerhouse Shein is coming to 'Touching Down in texas, Y'all!' An exclusive pop-up experience kicks off this weekend in Houston. This is a very rare chance to finally shop in a store for typically, online-only clothing. Online shopping became more attractive during the COVID-19 pandemic. People strayed away...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Lost Cajun permanently closes Cypress location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) Aaron and Renee Duhon announced via Facebook on Aug. 9 the permanent closure of The Lost Cajun in Cypress. Located at 24110 Hwy. 290, Cypress, the eatery opened in fall 2018 and served traditional authentic Cajun cuisine.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
HOUSTON, TX

