Hanford, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Where affordable housing is now being built in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Ground was broken on Friday to begin construction on a 78-unit affordable housing complex soon to be built in west Fresno. The project’s cost is estimated to be nearly $29,000,000 and will be built with federal dollars from disaster relief tax credits. Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria says affordable housing is crucial […]
FRESNO, CA
delanonow.com

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Bob Ainley decides to run in contested Visalia council race

VISALIA – The newest candidate to toss his name into the ring for Visalia’s District 4 council seat has the most name recognition: Bob Ainley. Joining a relatively crowded field for one seat, Ainley will be running against Marie Line-Labbee, Emmanuel Hernandez Soto and Veraldo Holguin. Still the Visalia native wants to be a part of the solution for Visalia’s most pressing issues.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow

An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers

Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Madera Tribune

Riley committed to coming back

Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
SANGER, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Early Learning Center opens in Hanford, can accommodate 180 preschool students

The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children. Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.
HANFORD, CA
The Berrics Canteen

Richard Valle’s ‘For The 559’ Part

Born and raised in Corcoran, California, Richard Valle was brought to Los Angeles by skateboarding. Featuring music by Fresno native Fashawn, the part includes guest appearances from Manny Santiago and Sammy Perales. Skating spots in both Central California and Southern California, Valle highlights a personal journey in ‘For The 559’—all while repping the hometown that he loves. Filmed and edited by Matt Gener, with additional filming by Spanish Mike, Abraham Mayorga, and Ritt Pontepsiripong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California

Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
THREE RIVERS, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]

