Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Where affordable housing is now being built in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Ground was broken on Friday to begin construction on a 78-unit affordable housing complex soon to be built in west Fresno. The project’s cost is estimated to be nearly $29,000,000 and will be built with federal dollars from disaster relief tax credits. Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria says affordable housing is crucial […]
delanonow.com
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
thesungazette.com
Bob Ainley decides to run in contested Visalia council race
VISALIA – The newest candidate to toss his name into the ring for Visalia’s District 4 council seat has the most name recognition: Bob Ainley. Joining a relatively crowded field for one seat, Ainley will be running against Marie Line-Labbee, Emmanuel Hernandez Soto and Veraldo Holguin. Still the Visalia native wants to be a part of the solution for Visalia’s most pressing issues.
Fresno County attorney becomes California's 1st Hmong American female judge
It has been a very emotional week for Pahoua Lor, who will be sworn into the Fresno County Superior Court bench as the state's first Hmong American female judge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOJ: Man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Kern County was sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest and possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in July 2019 officers located a clandestine marijuana grow in the Sequoia National Forest […]
GV Wire
Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow
An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
City of Hanford celebrates 131st birthday
The city of Hanford celebrated its 131st birthday on Thursday. The community gathered during the Thursday Night Market at Civic Park.
GV Wire
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Speed limit changed on Kings River due to dropping water levels
The speed limit on the Kings River has changed due to dropping water levels. The maximum speed limit is now 5 miles per hour for all boats and jet skis.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
Valley school districts working to fill open staff positions
It's the hard-to-fill positions - like special education and higher level courses - that districts are still struggling to find candidates for.
Free school meals for all students at Fresno Unified, menu app unveiled
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Unified School District announced Friday free meals for all students enrolled regardless of income for the 2022-23 school year – and a mobile app for the parents to be informed of the daily menus. Fresno Unified officials say the program is possible in part thanks to the Community Eligibility […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madera Tribune
Riley committed to coming back
Dan Riley, owner of Riley’s Brewing, stands among the ashes and charred remains of his brewery after it was destroyed by fire on July 26. Riley says he will rebuild his brewing company after an outpouring of support. A lot has been said about Riley’s Brewing “rising from the...
Hanford Sentinel
Early Learning Center opens in Hanford, can accommodate 180 preschool students
The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children. Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.
The Berrics Canteen
Richard Valle’s ‘For The 559’ Part
Born and raised in Corcoran, California, Richard Valle was brought to Los Angeles by skateboarding. Featuring music by Fresno native Fashawn, the part includes guest appearances from Manny Santiago and Sammy Perales. Skating spots in both Central California and Southern California, Valle highlights a personal journey in ‘For The 559’—all while repping the hometown that he loves. Filmed and edited by Matt Gener, with additional filming by Spanish Mike, Abraham Mayorga, and Ritt Pontepsiripong.
viatravelers.com
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
Valley citizens honored for extraordinary acts of courage
Stories of heroism, courage and downright determination were showcased at the 32nd Annual Citizen Award Ceremony Wednesday.
KMPH.com
Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
Fresno Yosemite International Airport closer to terminal expansion
Fresno Yosemite International Airport is a step closer to a major terminal expansion. The Fresno City Council awarded the construction contract for the project Thursday.
Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
Comments / 0