MLS

The US Sun

‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez bullish on question of forward depth

Real Madrid won the European Super Cup on Wednesday evening at an apparent canter, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Helsinki. David Alaba scored the first goal but it was the usual suspects Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema who combined for the second. It was a night of celebration for Los...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne on shortlist for UEFA award

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. Champions League winner Madrid was represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut...
UEFA
