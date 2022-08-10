Community burger opens its doors

Community Burger’s Texican burger. Community Burger

Community Burger at the Mill on Etowah in Canton opened its doors to the public Wednesday, the restaurant announced.

The restaurant delayed opening after it was originally scheduled to open in late spring.

Community Burger, 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 300, Canton, comes from Chef Todd Hogan, known for metro Atlanta restaurants including Branchwater and Branch and Barrel. The eatery features a menu of burgers, salads, and sides, and will serve custom-batch cocktails on tap.