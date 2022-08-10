ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

WWMT

Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities

BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

New South Haven non-profit raises awareness of lakeshore dangers

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven has a new non-profit looking to raise awareness of lakeshore dangers. Heather Welsh-Johnson founded South Haven Ambassador Program and Education, or SHAPE, following two drownings in July 2022. Lake Michigan dangers: 7-year-old drowns in South Haven, man missing in a rescue attempt. "Living...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Bicyclist killed in Allegan County hit-and-run

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Lee Township Friday morning, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrived at 102nd Avenue near 56th Street to find the body of cyclist, Paul Laski of Shawnee, Kansas. The vehicle...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Air National Guard takes part in nationwide military exercise

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Air National Guard trained in the country's largest National Guard Bureau-sponsored military exercise Friday, stretching across 19 states and four counties. The "Northern Strike" Training Operation happened this month throughout the U.S., Canada, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. Dozens of people visited...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Explosive experts investigate suspicious items found in Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers searched a home Friday, handing over suspicious items to explosive experts for further investigation, they said. Officers served a search warrant on the 700 block of Walnut Street near Oak Street. Exclusive video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed chase. Police are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Teen in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue. Teen threatens family at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Team Hope Walk returns to support those affected by Huntington's disease

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk returns in October to support the Huntington's Disease Society of America. The walk is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Sherman Lake YMCA Center and hosted by the organization's Upper Great Lakes Region. Team Hope is the organization's...
AUGUSTA, MI
WWMT

Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
CASS COUNTY, MI

