WWMT
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from...
WWMT
Blueberry Fest takes over South Haven for 4 days: "This is more popular than July Fourth"
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Day three of Blueberry Fest in South Haven was filled with hundreds of people despite the rainy weather. There was a 5K run and walk, a beer tent, fish boil, and Sweet Diezel Jenkins played at Riverfront Park Saturday. Hundreds of locals and tourists explored...
WWMT
New South Haven non-profit raises awareness of lakeshore dangers
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven has a new non-profit looking to raise awareness of lakeshore dangers. Heather Welsh-Johnson founded South Haven Ambassador Program and Education, or SHAPE, following two drownings in July 2022. Lake Michigan dangers: 7-year-old drowns in South Haven, man missing in a rescue attempt. "Living...
WWMT
Michigan's longest yard sale stretches more than 180 miles along US 12
Edwardsburg, Mich. — It's back for its 19th year!. This nearly 2 decades old tradition brings sellers and buyers together along US-12. Michigan's longest yard sale that stretches from New Buffalo to Detroit returns for another year. A yard sale more than 180 miles long. Sellers looking to unload...
WWMT
"Everybody is in a predicament," Dowagiac residents scramble to find new housing
DOWAGIC, Mich. — Two apartment buildings in Dowagiac have been sold to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, that according to the tribe. Dozens who live in the Hamilton Square and Hillcrest apartments say they will displaced and were blindsided by the move. “They could’ve told us, put the...
WWMT
Bicyclist killed in Allegan County hit-and-run
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Lee Township Friday morning, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrived at 102nd Avenue near 56th Street to find the body of cyclist, Paul Laski of Shawnee, Kansas. The vehicle...
WWMT
Battle Creek Air National Guard takes part in nationwide military exercise
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Air National Guard trained in the country's largest National Guard Bureau-sponsored military exercise Friday, stretching across 19 states and four counties. The "Northern Strike" Training Operation happened this month throughout the U.S., Canada, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. Dozens of people visited...
WWMT
Woman sentenced for killing boyfriend, puts him in trash container
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Cass county woman received a prison sentence of 20-50 years Friday for killing her boyfriend and throwing his body into a trash receptacle. The crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. Deidra Tomlin, 40, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death...
WWMT
Explosive experts investigate suspicious items found in Kalamazoo home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers searched a home Friday, handing over suspicious items to explosive experts for further investigation, they said. Officers served a search warrant on the 700 block of Walnut Street near Oak Street. Exclusive video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed chase. Police are...
WWMT
Teen in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue. Teen threatens family at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with...
WWMT
Michigan State Police looks for suspect who stole from Battle Creek Dollar General
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a suspect who stole from a Dollar General in Battle Creek. Several items were taken from the store on B Drive N around 8:30 p.m. July 30, police said. Exclusive dashcam video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed...
WWMT
Michigan could be a top beneficiary of CHIPS Act, auto industry insiders say
LANSING, Mich. — As President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act - or CHIPS Act - this week, investing $52 billion into made-in-American semiconductor manufacturing, Michigan lawmakers declared the legislation a victory for the state. “The new CHIPS Act is a big deal for us in Michigan,”...
WWMT
Team Hope Walk returns to support those affected by Huntington's disease
AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk returns in October to support the Huntington's Disease Society of America. The walk is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Sherman Lake YMCA Center and hosted by the organization's Upper Great Lakes Region. Team Hope is the organization's...
WWMT
Collaboration Kalamazoo hosts 4th annual "Beyond the Backpack" school readiness fair
The school year is just around the corner and local non-profits hosted a back-to-school rally in Kalamazoo to help families prepare for the first day. Collaboration Kalamazoo held its 4th annual “Beyond the Backpack" school readiness fair on Saturday. Collaboration Kalamazoo is made up of six local nonprofit organizations...
WWMT
Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
WWMT
Back-to-School bash offers local children health resources in carnival atmosphere
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo family health center hosted its annual "Back to School Bash" on Thursday. The event provided low to middle-income families with back-to-school supplies, and free healthcare including vaccines, along with rides and refreshments. Back to School Concerns: As students head back to school, parents worry...
WWMT
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed chase
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — News Channel 3 obtained exclusive video that shows what happened in the moments after police say a 17-year old threatened a family with a gun inside the Walmart on Gull Road in Kalamazoo. In the video, the teenage suspect can be seen driving out of...
WWMT
Confident Kids event gets foster kids confidently ready for the upcoming school year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Charities West Michigan hosted a back-to-school event to get foster kids ready for the upcoming school year with confidence. The free event, called Confident Kids, was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. K-12 education and inflation: Record K-12 education investment weakened by...
WWMT
Local high school athletes strive to complete 10,000 hours of community service
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local high school athletes were rolling up their sleeves and getting to work in their community. Loy Norrix high school sports teams committed to completing 10,000 hours of community service this school year. The student athletes began chipping away at their hours, taking on a variety...
WWMT
17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun at Walmart
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a family with a gun in the Walmart Store in Comstock Township. During a confrontation around 6:30 p.m. , the suspect threatened a family with a small, black handgun, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies. While deputies were...
