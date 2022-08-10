Read full article on original website
Duluth Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Plan
Duluth Parks and Recreation has released the draft Essential Spaces: Duluth Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan. The 426-page PDF provides guidance on Duluth’s play spaces for the next decade and offers recommendations on how the city can “continue to support a healthy and vibrant community, enhance inclusion and equity, and advance environmental protection in our park system within a sustainable budget framework.”
WDIO-TV
Scanlon business gives back to the community with a gas giveaway
With gas prices still high, there was some relief in Cloquet Saturday morning. Pumps at the Holiday gas station in Cloquet were busy filling up gas tanks of raffle winners of “The Great Gas Giveaway” sponsored by the Rendezvous Sports Bar and Grill. There was no purchase necessary to enter the raffle.
Superior Schools Sue Over Fire That Delayed Cooper Building Construction
A fire and successive explosions burned and damaged the Cooper School Building during its construction in 2018, resulting in a delayed finish and opening for the elementary school building. Now the Superior School District is suing the general contractor and a sub-contractor for damages. According to details shared in an...
FOX 21 Online
City of Duluth Pitches Possible Tax Increase For Park Fund Levy
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth announced a new proposal to increase property taxes for its park funding. On Thursday, some members of the community joined Mayor Larson on the steps of city hall, presenting a plan for Duluth’s park system. Larson said the goal is to...
Late cancellation of music festival leaves bad blood in Two Harbors
Visitors at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn. on Sunday, Aug. 7. Courtesy photo. The sudden cancellation of a summer concert is the latest cause of finger pointing among locals in Two Harbors. County music band Shenandoah was set to perform next Saturday at the Rockin' the Docks...
Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced a vote will be held Monday to authorize a strike for the union's 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event
The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
wearegreenbay.com
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
WDIO-TV
St. Louis County swears in new Assistant Attorneys
St. Louis County has new new Assistant Attorneys, Kirstyn Oye and Jacqueline Primeao. The two were sworn in Thursday morning. Each will be prosecuting misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, and felony caseloads. “Certain cases are either assigned to the City Attorney’s offices, or County Attorney’s offices,” explained Primeao. “So we’ll prosecute those...
WDIO-TV
Hitting the stage at Bayfront Blues Festival
The Bayfront Blues Festival is back, and it is going into its 33rd annual of showcasing emerging talent in the field of blues music. Bayfront Blues Festival Director of Media; Cyndee Parson shares how the event has reached new heights since it began. “It started 34 years ago as a...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location
DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Council to consider speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters
Three Duluth city councilors are proposing a speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters in certain areas. Councilors Terese Tomanek, Arik Forsman, and Mike Mayou are bringing forward an ordinance that would limit their speed to 10 mph on the Lakewalk from Canal Park to the Rose Garden and on the Baywalk behind the DECC.
boreal.org
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
UPMATTERS
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
cbs3duluth.com
DFD issues warning for dangerous swimming conditions
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches due to the high risk of rip currents Saturday. That warning is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. DFD said the warning means wind and wave conditions can support...
Five rescued as 35 ft boat crashes into break wall at Superior port of entry
Five people were rescued after the boat they were on crashed into the break wall at the Lake Superior port of entry on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. The incident happened at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Squad, U.S. Coast Guard, and Duluth Fire Department called into action.
cbs3duluth.com
UPDATE: Hibbing police locate missing girl
2:10 P.M. UPDATE: Hibbing police say they have found the missing 8-year-old girl. According to a post on their Facebook page, it appears she was found safe. No word what led to her going missing or if she was in immediate danger. This is a developing story. Check back for...
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
