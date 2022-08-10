THE NUMBER OF people incarcerated in Massachusetts has dropped significantly over the last five years, from more than 17,000 in 2017 to 11,200 this year. That’s just one a many findings available through a new searchable database released Thursday by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which includes an unprecedented amount of easily accessible information about how many people are incarcerated in Massachusetts and their demographics over the past five years. The information was released as part of a massive project mandated by the 2018 criminal justice reform law, which will eventually create a cross-tracking system to connect data from every part of the criminal justice system and let a person’s criminal record be tracked from arrest to parole.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO