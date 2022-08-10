Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Schools are missing from the state’s climate plan
ON THURSDAY, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a landmark climate bill which affirms, for the first time, that schools are part of the state’s leadership on climate. What’s missing is a plan that will turn that affirmation into action. The Green and Healthy Schools provision in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker signs climate bill, despite ‘deep misgivings’
DESPITE “DEEP MISGIVINGS’ about some of its elements, Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Thursday a climate change/energy bill that he said would help Massachusetts retain its standing as a national leader in securing renewable energy. It’s the fourth climate bill Baker has signed since taking office...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker changing rules on tax cap giveback
THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION is preparing to change the rules for returning roughly $3 billion in excess tax collections so the governor can send out checks to Massachusetts taxpayers before he leaves office in January. But a legal expert, citing a 1987 Supreme Judicial Court decision, says the changes being proposed...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Is Massachusetts losing its competitive economic edge?
THE MASSACHUSETTS Taxpayers Foundation released a dire warning Friday that the state’s competitive economic edge is being jeopardized by the high cost of living and working in Massachusetts. The core of the argument is not new, but the 44-page report marshals a host of statistics and evidence to argue...
commonwealthmagazine.org
New public data sheds light on prison population decline
THE NUMBER OF people incarcerated in Massachusetts has dropped significantly over the last five years, from more than 17,000 in 2017 to 11,200 this year. That’s just one a many findings available through a new searchable database released Thursday by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which includes an unprecedented amount of easily accessible information about how many people are incarcerated in Massachusetts and their demographics over the past five years. The information was released as part of a massive project mandated by the 2018 criminal justice reform law, which will eventually create a cross-tracking system to connect data from every part of the criminal justice system and let a person’s criminal record be tracked from arrest to parole.
