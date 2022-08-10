TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Leon?. The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen leaving his home on Friday. Leon Iverson is with family in Tampa on vacation, police say. At around 11 p.m. on Friday, he stepped outside of their Airbnb home located near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. After just two minutes, police said the family went outside and he was gone.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO