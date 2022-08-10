Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Three Violent Circle K Robbery Suspects
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for three suspects who robbed a Circle K gas station. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:57 a.m. three suspects with covered faces and wearing hoodies ran into the Circle K gas station
Teenage boy shot in St. Petersburg dies, police say
A teenage boy was shot at a home in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
VIDEO: Deputies looking for 3 suspects after gas station robbery in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for three people after a gas station in Tampa was robbed in the early morning on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release. Deputies say in a statement that around 3:57 a.m the three individuals entered the...
Teens arrested on charges related to deadly July accident in Tampa
Tampa Police said two people had been arrested for their alleged role in a DUI-related traffic crash that killed a 16-year-old.
St. Pete 3-year-old murdered after being thrown against wall, police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man and woman for allegedly murdering a 3-year-old girl and abusing other children, according to numerous affidavits.
WINKNEWS.com
3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee
A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
Tampa man accused of fatal hit-and-run after victim’s earbud found on car hood
A man was arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday, according to a release from the Tampa Police Department.
Teens charged after 16-year-old dies in 120-mph street race, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department arrested two teenagers Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a deadly street racing crash last July.
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
15-Year-Old Boy Dies From Gunshot Injuries While Visiting A Friends House
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police are investigating a teenage boy who suffered a gunshot wound at a home at 4244 12TH Avenue South. Police say 15-year-old Trill Tewan Wright has died from injuries suffered. “He was visiting a friend’s home and the gunshot
Police search for missing 78-year-old man visiting Tampa
TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Leon?. The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen leaving his home on Friday. Leon Iverson is with family in Tampa on vacation, police say. At around 11 p.m. on Friday, he stepped outside of their Airbnb home located near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. After just two minutes, police said the family went outside and he was gone.
wild941.com
St. Pete Woman Arrested Called Police 11,000 Times Cussing Them Out
A St. Pete woman was arrested for calling the Pinellas County police department more than 11,000 times cussing them out. The woman admitted that she loves to playing this games with them. In just one 24 hour period, Carla Jefferson called the St. Petersburg Police Department and the Pinellas County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Woman Arrested For Making Over 11,000 Calls To Police This Year
A Florida woman was arrested (again) after making over 11,000 calls to police so far this year. At one point the woman, Carla Jefferson, made 512 calls in a 24-hour period.
howafrica.com
Florida Man Charged After Reports He Pointed Assault Rifle At Black Landscaper
Authorities in Florida have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly drew an assault rifle on a Black landscaper during an altercation over parking. According to ABC Action News, the accused, identified as David H. Berry, issued threats to the landscraper while he was working in a neighborhood in Clearwater on July 7, police said. Berry was armed with an assault rifle at the time of the confrontation.
Woman found guilty for shooting man in Fort Myers apartment complex
Investigators say Katrina Drakes shot John Scroggins near the front gate of an apartment complex located off Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Winkler Avenue.
Pinellas County caregiver abused elderly man, told him to lie about it, police say
A Pinellas County caregiver faces multiple charges after police said she abused an elderly man and then wrote instructions down for the victim to lie about what happened.
Manatee County man missing after ‘unusual behavior,’ deputies say
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man last seen this past Tuesday.
Second suspect in Tampa rapper’s murder arrested, deputies say
A second man was arrested and charged in connection to a Tampa rapper's murder last month, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Have you seen her? Florida teen missing for 2 weeks
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago.
Deputies respond to multiple crashes just south of Bartow; 1 dead
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pair of crashes that occurred just south of Bartow Friday morning.
