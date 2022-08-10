ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WINKNEWS.com

3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee

A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
IMMOKALEE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police search for missing 78-year-old man visiting Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Have you seen Leon?. The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man last seen leaving his home on Friday. Leon Iverson is with family in Tampa on vacation, police say. At around 11 p.m. on Friday, he stepped outside of their Airbnb home located near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. After just two minutes, police said the family went outside and he was gone.
TAMPA, FL
howafrica.com

Florida Man Charged After Reports He Pointed Assault Rifle At Black Landscaper

Authorities in Florida have charged a 44-year-old man who allegedly drew an assault rifle on a Black landscaper during an altercation over parking. According to ABC Action News, the accused, identified as David H. Berry, issued threats to the landscraper while he was working in a neighborhood in Clearwater on July 7, police said. Berry was armed with an assault rifle at the time of the confrontation.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

