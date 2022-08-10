ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Northview Orchards

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A day at the U-Pick Farm is fun for the whole family. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we head to Northview Orchards, which has been a Southern Idaho fixture for half a century. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake...
BUHL, ID
kmvt

The City of Twin Falls is implementing some new fee and rate increases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will be implement some new fee and rate increases that will most likely go into effect in October. On Monday the Twin Falls City Council approved new fee and rate increases, which they say were necessary to help fund increasing costs and operational expenses.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jerome County, ID
City
Jerome, ID
Jerome County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
kmvt

Gridiron Grind: Jerome looks to find their stride

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome football team is still searching for its identity this fall. “I don’t know what to expect, your guess is as good as mine, but they’re eager to try it, so I’m excited to see what we’re about,” said Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Snake River Juvenile Detention Center is beginning a new program aimed at diverting kids away from detention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to divert kids from the juvenile justice system, a new center is opening up in Twin Falls County. “They are called Status Offenses because they can only be committed by a kid under the age of 18, so you have your runaways, your incorrigibles, your curfews, those types of things,” said Kevin Sandau, Director of Juvenile Services.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ada, Adams, Benewah, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Boundary, Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-12 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ada; Adams; Benewah; Blaine; Boise; Bonner; Boundary; Butte; Camas; Canyon; Cassia; Clearwater; Custer; Elmore; Gem; Gooding; Idaho; Jerome; Kootenai; Latah; Lemhi; Lewis; Lincoln; Minidoka; Nez Perce; Payette; Shoshone; Twin Falls; Valley; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 518 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ID . IDAHO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADA ADAMS BENEWAH BLAINE BOISE BONNER BOUNDARY BUTTE CAMAS CANYON CASSIA CLEARWATER CUSTER ELMORE GEM GOODING IDAHO JEROME KOOTENAI LATAH LEMHI LEWIS LINCOLN MINIDOKA NEZ PERCE PAYETTE SHOSHONE TWIN FALLS VALLEY WASHINGTON
ADA COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
idaho.gov

Low-level helicopter flights to occur over the South Hills in August and September

Officials with the Sawtooth National Forest have notified Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region that a contractor will be conducting low-level helicopter flights, spraying a pre-emergent herbicide to approximately 3,000 acres on the Minidoka Ranger District, also known as the South Hills, south of Twin Falls. All areas to be sprayed fall within Game Management Unit 54.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Larry named lead assistant for CSI women’s basketball program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reggie Larry is moving into a new role with the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) women’s basketball program. Larry has been a volunteer assistant coach with the Golden Eagles for the last two seasons. Now, he will fill the lead assistant role vacated by Josh Edwards.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind The Scenes#Ffa#The Jerome County Fair
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home

The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

City of Kimberly: Boil water advisory lifted after waterline repairs

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A boil water advisory, which affected parts of Kimberly, has now been lifted. The boil water advisory went into effect on Monday night and affected Center Street to the train tracks and Oak and Ash streets. Water quality monitoring has affirmed that potable water in...
KIMBERLY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Woman killed in crash on Interstate 84 after rolling vehicle

BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash on eastbound Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.1 in Minidoka County. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to an ISP news release. Police reports show a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound, driven...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy