ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan

Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Roadkill Nights is coming back to Woodward for legal drag racing!

Start your engines and get ready to zoom, because on Saturday, Aug. 13th Roadkill Nights is happening in Pontiac at the M1 Concourse. For more information be sure to check out their website. https://www.motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights-2022-m1-concourse-woodward-avenue/
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Roadkill Nights legal drag racing returns to Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Car enthusiasts, it's time to rev your engines and shift your gears into drive. The 7th annual Roadkill Nights is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Pontiac, at the M1 Concourse on Woodward Ave. MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge is a one-day...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, MI
Society
Troy, MI
Sports
City
Troy, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Sports
hourdetroit.com

13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Colorectal Cancer#Strike Out
wcsx.com

Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor

Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Armada Fair for 150 Years

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. The Armada Fair takes place August 15th – 21st. This year the Armada Fair celebrates its 150th year anniversary, dating...
ARMADA, MI
Detroit News

A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action

Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
wrif.com

Two More Flavors Coming from Doritos

Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch & Spicy Mustard Doritos are set to make a visit to store shelves soon. It looks like I’m going to have to try before you buy. Spicy mustard- I could already see that going with a great Detroit county dog and a pop. Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch- I can already tell that’s going to be a success at the next tailgate party.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Spotted lanternfly were found in Michigan for the first time last week. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the small population of the invasive insects were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. Spotted lanternfly...
MICHIGAN STATE
tmpresale.com

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?s show in Detroit, MI Oct 21, 2022 – presale code

We have the Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale password: During this Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to order sweet seats before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?’s show in Detroit do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines

Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
DETROIT, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy