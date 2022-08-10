Read full article on original website
Hockey community rallies to help Dexter man paralyzed in game
CHELSEA, MI - Neal Boudette described his friend and sometimes hockey teammate Bill Ellsworth’s fall as a freak accident. The fall wasn’t the result of a malicious hit, but something that could have happened to anyone in the over-40 hockey league at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea. Ellsworth...
Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan
Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
fox2detroit.com
Roadkill Nights is coming back to Woodward for legal drag racing!
Start your engines and get ready to zoom, because on Saturday, Aug. 13th Roadkill Nights is happening in Pontiac at the M1 Concourse. For more information be sure to check out their website. https://www.motortrend.com/events/roadkill-nights-2022-m1-concourse-woodward-avenue/
fox2detroit.com
Roadkill Nights legal drag racing returns to Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Car enthusiasts, it's time to rev your engines and shift your gears into drive. The 7th annual Roadkill Nights is taking place this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Pontiac, at the M1 Concourse on Woodward Ave. MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge is a one-day...
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
Michigan football has a season-long fight brewing at safety
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Steve Clinkscale has an ideal situation on his hands in the Michigan secondary. Not only has he identified two starting safeties, players who saw extended playing time on last year’s Big Ten championship team, R.J. Moten and Rod Moore, but junior Makari Paige continues to push up front, too.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
deadlinedetroit.com
Barry Sanders opens downtown restaurant, says he wanted to join in Detroit's 'transformation'
Cheesesteaks and Detroit don't exactly sound like they go together, but it's the cuisine hometown hero Barry Sanders has opted to trade in with his first local restaurant, Lefty's. Sanders is co-owner of the new downtown location on Adams, across from Grand Circus Park and near Ford Field. He's also...
Grammy-nominated R&B singer to headline Royal Oak Pride this weekend
Downtown Royal Oak will host its first LGBTQ pride festival in 20 years Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Deborah Cox headlining Saturday night. Gary Baglio, festival co-producer and owner of Royal Oak’s Pronto and FIVE15, said the original Royal Oak Pride began in Oakland...
Your week in metro Detroit: A message from M.L. Elrick, back at Freep
I was pretty sure disgraced former lawmaker and perennial deadbeat Brian Banks wasn't going to show up at the lawyer's office where he had been ordered to appear so debt collectors could ask where he stashed all of the money he owes them, but I went there anyway. One reason...
wcsx.com
Radio Legend Getting a Statue in Windsor
Whether you know the name Rosalie Trombley or not, her influence on Detroit radio and radio as a whole was second to none! Thankfully the city of Windsor Ontario has recognized that. Rosalie Trombley was a Canadian music director for the station CKLW, also known as “The Big 8”. Rosalie...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Armada Fair for 150 Years
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. The Armada Fair takes place August 15th – 21st. This year the Armada Fair celebrates its 150th year anniversary, dating...
Detroit News
A tip about Birmingham's soaring school deficit set these students into action
Birmingham — The Birmingham Seaholm High School student newspaper was known mostly for writing about entertainment, sports and other relatively low-stakes issues. Then one of its reporters got a juicy tip: The district's budget deficit was spiraling. Sophomore Xavier Choussat received the heads-up last winter from a faculty member,...
wrif.com
Two More Flavors Coming from Doritos
Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch & Spicy Mustard Doritos are set to make a visit to store shelves soon. It looks like I’m going to have to try before you buy. Spicy mustard- I could already see that going with a great Detroit county dog and a pop. Blazin’ Buffalo Ranch- I can already tell that’s going to be a success at the next tailgate party.
fox2detroit.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for first time
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Spotted lanternfly were found in Michigan for the first time last week. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the small population of the invasive insects were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. Spotted lanternfly...
tmpresale.com
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?s show in Detroit, MI Oct 21, 2022 – presale code
We have the Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale password: During this Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to order sweet seats before anyone else. You don’t want to miss Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?’s show in Detroit do you? Tickets will sell fast when they go on sale: during the pre-sale you can acquire your tickets before they are all gone.
fox2detroit.com
Mike Morris is Giving Back to the Community By Providing School Supplies for Children
Mike Morris, a personal injury attorney based in Southfield, Michigan is helping children be prepared for the upcoming school year by hosting his annual backpack give away. The event happens on Saturday from 11am -1pm at Mike Morris Injury Law Firm. This event is made for student from the grades Kindergarten through fifth grade.
deadlinedetroit.com
A Tale of Two Airports: Oakland's Soars; Detroit's Declines
Oakland County International is Michigan’s second-busiest airport. Bill Laitner in the Free Press contrasts two regional airports, Oakland County International and Coleman A. Young Municipal, a.k.a. City Airport. They are about as different as Oakland Count and Detroit. Oakland International, Laitner writes, "is studded with sleek corporate jets, sharing...
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
