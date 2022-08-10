Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
They're ready for the 24th running of the Marland Heights 5k Classic
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The 24th Annual Marland Heights 5k Classic steps off Friday evening at Marland Heights Park in Weirton. The 5K, which is organized each year by the Weirton Board of Parks and Recreation, is held through the neighborhood. They say it’s one of their biggest fundraisers...
Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
Touch a Truck featured various vehicles
Ohio County, WV — A unique experience for children to come out and see their favorite vehicles along with their favorite officials is at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. “Today we're having our ‘Touch a Truck’, which is free to the public," said Tara Crews. "It's our fundraiser for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center. It's a partnership with the county. All these vendors that are here today and vehicles just get together and have a great time with the kids."
Multi-Building fire catches in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, WV — Just after 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Ohio County 911 Center received the call regarding multiple buildings catching fire in East Wheeling. Public Information Officer for Wheeling Fire Philip Stahl confirms that the 1400 Block of Jacob Street is where heavy smoke and many flames erupted out of the top and sides of buildings.
Belmont County senior centers join for picnic
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
Vendors make cross-country trip to BluesFest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Getting a festival together the size of the BluesFest is more than just hooking up a couple of amplifiers. It’s a year-round job requiring a lot of heavy lifting and thousands of miles on the car. The vendors that line the walkways are an important part of the BluesFest character, including […]
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holding Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday
WHEELING, W.Va. — In preparation for the school year, a 'Stuff-a-Bus' event is returning to Wheeling. On Saturday, people can go to Bethlehem Apostolic Temple to all donate all forms of school supplies. Music, prayer, friends and more will be set up during collection hours. This is part of...
Josh Merriman Foundation golf outing returns
Steubenville, OH — The 5th annual Josh Merriman Golf Outing has returned to the Steubenville Country Club to celebrate Josh and raise money for mental health awareness. “We have 51 teams out here supporting mental health awareness and concussion awareness." said Michael Barber. "Just having a good time and...
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Pumpkin growers reveal some tricks of the trade ahead of Barnesville festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival about a month away, a local family provided a behind the scenes look at how it works to grow some of the biggest pumpkins. The care for these massive pumpkins starts right away when they begin to grow. “If you...
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
Wheeling city pools changing operation hours
As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
Firefighters gather in prayer for fallen brothers
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — For more than nine decades, West Virginia’s firefighters have met up from all over the state to connect, discuss their line of work, and remember. Friday’s memorial service in Marshall County honored the work both of those who were lost, and those who still serve. Dozens of bell chimes rang […]
Dallas Volunteer Fire Department donating retired tanker truck to department in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Despite seeing devastation themselves, as a tornado struck Dallas, the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department is making a big donation to an affected fire department in Kentucky. As severe flooding continues to affect eastern Kentucky, obtaining first responders' equipment is a top priority. So, the DVFD...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Washington County Fair opens Saturday with something fun for everyone
Are you looking for something fun for the whole family? Look no further than the annual Washington County Fair from Saturday through Aug. 20. For its 224th year, the fair will be bigger and better than ever, with daily concerts, main events, livestock auctions, a midway carnival and a new beer, wine and spirits festival.
Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
