Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
School of the week: Porter Elementary's new Spanish program helps students with language and leadership
MACON, Ga. — There are many reasons to be excited about a new school year, and one of them is the "School of the Week" segment, where we highlight schools that make sure their students excel both in and out of school. This week, we celebrate Porter Elementary in...
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
Georgia College hosts 'GC Gives' community service event in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia College first-year students participated in service events around Central Georgia on Saturday. Some students went to "Brave Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center" in Gray to give the place a fresh coat of paint. Others cleaned up the college's garden. The college says "Gives Day" is the...
41nbc.com
Mercer women’s basketball coach shares her book with Bibb County first graders
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It was Dr. Seuss who once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”. Mercer women’s basketball coach Susie Gardner wrote a book with the hope of sparking a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students
MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
WMAZ
School of the week: Porter Elementary School
We are celebrating a school right here in Bibb county this week. This is Porter Elementary's second year with Spanish in their special class rotations.
'Unity in the Community': Event held for gun violence prevention in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bouncy houses, music, food, and fun could be found at Buck Melton Community Center Saturday. A Macon group says all of this was to show you can have fun without guns. It's part of their gun violence prevention initiative. Unity-N-Community wants to connect kids, young adults,...
'Just do better in life': Macon business owner plans to be a role model for Central Georgia kids
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Help them to regain their future': Dublin teen court helps more than 700 teens in 25 years
DUBLIN, Ga. — It's a court run by teens, for teens. The city of Dublin started the first teen court in Georgia 25 years ago, and since then, they've helped more than 700 teens get back on the right track. Johniah Boston started in the program five years ago....
41nbc.com
Bibb Schools Superintendent meets with local business leaders
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School District is partnering with the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce to talk to businesses about how to impact students. Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims met with business leaders Thursday to show how they can provide opportunities to students. He also addressed how businesses can...
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
WMAZ
Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
In 2021, they received $10,000 from Warner Robins, half of what they received in years past. With at least $40,000 in upkeep, they survive on donations.
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center design clashes with downtown setting
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Warner Robins
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Warner Robins, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'The demand is definitely there': Military families struggle to find and secure affordable housing in Warner Robins
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The housing market nationwide is still competitive and that is creating a shortage of affordable homes for military families who want to live off base. And that's a problem in Warner Robins and many other military towns. Some might say housing is a...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/12/22
The stadium in Jones County now includes a new safety measure: mental detectors. That starts with the scrimmage on Friday against Buford.
'It's desperately needed': Hancock County members finding comfort in railroad project
SPARTA, Ga. — People in Hancock County met Thursday evening to find out about a railroad project that had some homeowners steaming. Sandersville Railroad Company wants to build new tracks in the county near the quarry, but they need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take the property.
wgxa.tv
Macon man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man armed with what looked like a machete led Bibb County Deputies on a chase right into an alligator-infested swamp. According to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot but he bolted straight for the woods, dropping his weapon during the chase.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
Comments / 0