Macon, GA

Macon, GA
Macon, GA
WMAZ

'It’s really a dream come true': Mercer head basketball coach reads, gives out book to Macon students

MACON, Ga. — Students at Hartley Elementary School got to sit down for story time with a book written by Mercer University's Head Basketball coach. Coach Susie Gardner wrote "1,2,3 Team" and is on a mission to give the book to every first grader in Bibb County with support from United Way of Central Georgia, Macon orthopedic surgeon Bill Barnes, Macon philanthropist Beverly Knight Olson and Mercer University Press.
41nbc.com

Bibb Schools Superintendent meets with local business leaders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School District is partnering with the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce to talk to businesses about how to impact students. Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims met with business leaders Thursday to show how they can provide opportunities to students. He also addressed how businesses can...
wgxa.tv

Macon man attempts to elude deputies by hiding in alligator-infested swamp

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man armed with what looked like a machete led Bibb County Deputies on a chase right into an alligator-infested swamp. According to a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were searching for the man at a Grover Drive home to serve a warrant and flushed him out of his hiding spot but he bolted straight for the woods, dropping his weapon during the chase.
