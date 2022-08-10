ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Construction crews to repave Oakland Drive, affecting traffic

PORTAGE, Mich. — Major maintenance to a street in Portage began Friday through the City of Portage Mill and Fill Program. Crews planned to remove worn areas on Oakland Drive from W. Osterhout Avenue to the city's limits, overlaying it with new asphalt, the city of Portage announced. Mill...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

New South Haven non-profit raises awareness of lakeshore dangers

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven has a new non-profit looking to raise awareness of lakeshore dangers. Heather Welsh-Johnson founded South Haven Ambassador Program and Education, or SHAPE, following two drownings in July 2022. Lake Michigan dangers: 7-year-old drowns in South Haven, man missing in a rescue attempt. "Living...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Explosive experts investigate suspicious items found in Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers searched a home Friday, handing over suspicious items to explosive experts for further investigation, they said. Officers served a search warrant on the 700 block of Walnut Street near Oak Street. Exclusive video: 17-year-old alleged suspect leads high speed chase. Police are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Air National Guard takes part in nationwide military exercise

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Air National Guard trained in the country's largest National Guard Bureau-sponsored military exercise Friday, stretching across 19 states and four counties. The "Northern Strike" Training Operation happened this month throughout the U.S., Canada, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. Dozens of people visited...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Team Hope Walk returns to support those affected by Huntington's disease

AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Southwest Michigan Team Hope Walk returns in October to support the Huntington's Disease Society of America. The walk is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Sherman Lake YMCA Center and hosted by the organization's Upper Great Lakes Region. Team Hope is the organization's...
AUGUSTA, MI
WWMT

Suspect faces charge in Walmart parking lot murder

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A woman walking through the Walmart parking lot was murdered at random, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Her accused killer, Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Thursday. Vo was charged with one count of open murder. His bond...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Teen in critical condition after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Thursday. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to reports of gunfire on Nola Street near Cobb Avenue. Teen threatens family at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo police search for suspect who shot at officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers Saturday night, according to investigators. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a robbery in the 2100 block South Burdick Street, police said. Officers later located the suspect's vehicle in the 4300 block of South...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman faces 10-year sentence for possession of meth in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — A Mount Clemens woman was found guilty for possession of meth by a Cass County jury Tuesday. The felony carries a potential 10-year sentence. The trial for Lisa Heise began Tuesday and lasted one day. Threats at Walmart: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Bicyclist killed in Allegan County hit-and-run

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Lee Township Friday morning, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrived at 102nd Avenue near 56th Street to find the body of cyclist, Paul Laski of Shawnee, Kansas. The vehicle...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Undercover FBI agent tells jurors about ride to Whitmer's cottage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — An undercover FBI agent who infiltrated and spied on the suspects accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, told jurors about how he tagged along for shooting drills and a night-time surveillance mission of her cottage. FBI Special Agent Mark Schweers gave jurors...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

