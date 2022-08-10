ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The United States Postal Service is now weighing in on the closing of the Montpelier Station Post Office in Orange County. In a statement, the USPS says it found out the post office was in a building that was recognized as a historic site with a museum about segregation. The USPS decided to “suspend” the post office to make sure that customers did not associate it with discrimination and segregation.

ORANGE COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO