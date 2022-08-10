Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
NBC 29 News
Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail gets national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail is getting national recognition for shining a light on Black-owned businesses and attractions in the Charlottesville area. The mission is to highlight the diversity offered around the city. The U.S. Travel Association awarded the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau the...
NBC 29 News
JMU alum starts nonprofit to help coaches who are facing hardships
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Good coaches can make a big difference. That’s why a James Madison University football alum created a nonprofit aimed at giving back and helping coaches and their families in a time of need. Casey Kroll played football for JMU from 2011 to 2015. He said...
NBC 29 News
Final preparations for the Rockingham County Fair underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tomorrow is the big day!. The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off. The fairgrounds were busy Sunday with last-minute preparations and set-ups to ensure a smooth opening day. Much of the commotion at the fairgrounds Sunday was 4H and FFA kids bringing in their animals...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville looking to approve more funding for Belmont Bridge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Belmont Bridge project is getting more expensive. Charlottesville City Council has an opportunity late Monday, August 15, to approve more funding: Adding another $2.7 million to the roughly $35 million project. The extra federal money would come from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The funds...
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville working to lower greenhouse gas emissions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to reduce its carbon emissions by 2030. The city’s climate program is in place to provide potential solutions to cut greenhouse gasses here and in surrounding areas. “This is something that needs to be happening globally, but at least at Charlottesville-level we...
NBC 29 News
Lawsuit claims Gov. Youngkin received improper tax-free bonus in 2020
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is named in a lawsuit. It claims he received an improper tax-free bonus in 2020. Youngkin was elected after having served as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group Private Equity Firm. The lawsuit claims the whole senior staff received a major payout. “When someone...
NBC 29 News
More referees needed for high school sports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school sports are about to get underway in central Virginia. There has been a shortage of officials the last couple of years during the coronavirus pandemic, and now there’s a push to get more referees. Typically, there are six referees for a high school...
NBC 29 News
USPS weighs in on Montpelier Station Post Office closure
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The United States Postal Service is now weighing in on the closing of the Montpelier Station Post Office in Orange County. In a statement, the USPS says it found out the post office was in a building that was recognized as a historic site with a museum about segregation. The USPS decided to “suspend” the post office to make sure that customers did not associate it with discrimination and segregation.
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
NBC 29 News
Hundreds of UVA football fans gather for Meet the Team Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The college football season is just around the corner. The University of Virginia Cavaliers play their season opener in less than two weeks. Fans flooded the Scott Stadium concourse Sunday, August 14, for Meet The Team Day. The line was long to see Quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
