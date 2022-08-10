ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

Dartmouth Alum Found Dead by a River During Grad Party

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
A delayed graduation party turned lethal Monday when 24-year-old David J. Gallagher, a 2020 alum of Dartmouth College, sustained severe injuries during a river hangout gone awry. Friends of Gallagher called 911 at around 1:48 a.m. and first responders found him lying on an embankment of the Connecticut River, about 100 yards south of the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover, New Hampshire. Hanover Police say alcohol may have played a role in the untimely death, but added that they don’t anticipate any criminal charges. The bridge, which connects Vermont and New Hampshire and crosses state lines, has a campus tradition attached to it that plays on a loophole between the nudity laws in both states. The “Ledyard Challenge” involves streaking, swimming across the river, and running back across the bridge, according to campus newspaper The Dartmouth.

People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
