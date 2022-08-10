ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

KFYR-TV

North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
740thefan.com

DNR, USFWS using eDNA to learn about invasive carp

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been using environmental DNA (or eDNA) technology to detect invasive carp in the St. Croix, Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. May sampling in the St. Croix River showed silver carp eDNA about four miles north of where invasive carp have been confirmed in the St. Croix.
KFYR-TV

Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook. Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Feds want North Dakota trigger maker lawsuit tossed

(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal officials are asking a North Dakota judge to toss a lawsuit by a trigger manufacturer challenging the banning of one of its products. Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell is suing the Justice Department and the leaders of several federal agencies based on his interpretation of the phrase "single function of the trigger."
kfgo.com

Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
kxnet.com

National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
740thefan.com

Frey, Omar still sparring following Minnesota primary election

MINNEAPOLIS – The feud between Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is living on past election day. They have continued to exchange jabs after Tuesday’s primary election. Frey says Omar needs to not make everything about herself. He says he wishes she would try to work more with local leaders. Omar fired back, calling Frey “incompetent.” She says the city is suffering under his failed leadership.
