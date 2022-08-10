Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
North Dakota, Montana farmers deal with grasshoppers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - They’re an insect familiar to farmers and ranchers and are taking over fields across the state. The number of grasshoppers is high again this year. It’s a video that’s been viewed more than two hundred thousand times on Facebook. The video taken by a Montana farmer and rancher earlier this week shows the number of grasshoppers in his grain hopper.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
740thefan.com
DNR, USFWS using eDNA to learn about invasive carp
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been using environmental DNA (or eDNA) technology to detect invasive carp in the St. Croix, Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. May sampling in the St. Croix River showed silver carp eDNA about four miles north of where invasive carp have been confirmed in the St. Croix.
KFYR-TV
Record spring wheat harvest possible in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wheat producers have begun harvesting crops in some parts of the state this week, and they’re hopeful about this year’s outlook. Representatives from the North Dakota Wheat Commission say this year could yield a record spring wheat crop. They’re projecting about 51 bushels per acre if everything goes to plan, and that’s almost 20 bushels per acre higher than last year. Still, their optimism is curbed by the nature of this year’s unusual planting season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Sec of State: primary turnout not a good predictor of general election numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says voter turnout was good for Tuesday’s primary election with roughly 18 percent of eligible Minnesota voters participating. Could that be an indicator of turnout for the general election in November?. “I say ‘no,’” Simon said. “Because there...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Feds want North Dakota trigger maker lawsuit tossed
(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal officials are asking a North Dakota judge to toss a lawsuit by a trigger manufacturer challenging the banning of one of its products. Rare Breed Triggers owner and attorney Kevin Maxwell is suing the Justice Department and the leaders of several federal agencies based on his interpretation of the phrase "single function of the trigger."
LAW・
kfgo.com
Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
KFYR-TV
Missouri River analysis helped local stakeholders discuss pursuing the waterway’s benefits
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 99 people met Wednesday in Mandan for the Missouri River Joint Water Board. The goal of this conference was to understand and pursue benefits of the Missouri River for the state of North Dakota. Attendees performed SWOT analyses, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats...
thecentersquare.com
North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties
(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
LAW・
Hog Operations in North Dakota are declining
They say the hog numbers in North Dakota are good, there are just not enough operations. To have a fully functioning hog operation in North Dakota, you need a large packaging plant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Reasons You Should Live In North Dakota
For some reason, North Dakota tends to get unfavorable mentions in TV shows and movies, so I've taken it upon myself to set the record straight and put those haters in their place.
5 Of North Dakota’s Most Evil And Haunted Places
Here's a list of some of the state's darkest, creepiest, and most intriguing places.
kvrr.com
ND Attorney General Wrigley planning new legislation in response to recent shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Following four reported shootings in the past few days in Fargo, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has a proposal that calls for tougher sentences for violent criminals. “The last two shootings which I described, the one on Broadway and the one on North University...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
North Dakota Steakhouse Named One Of The Very Best In U.S.
Is there really anything better than a fine piece of steak grilled to perfection? I didn't think so. We love our beef in North Dakota (even though we can't afford it anymore). The website mashed recently had an article about the best steakhouse in every state in the United States.
North Dakota has one of the lowest foreclosure rates
The main reason, our state economy is still very good, and so far, it's remaining good throughout the nation's recession.
kxnet.com
National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
740thefan.com
Frey, Omar still sparring following Minnesota primary election
MINNEAPOLIS – The feud between Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is living on past election day. They have continued to exchange jabs after Tuesday’s primary election. Frey says Omar needs to not make everything about herself. He says he wishes she would try to work more with local leaders. Omar fired back, calling Frey “incompetent.” She says the city is suffering under his failed leadership.
Comments / 0