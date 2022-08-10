ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Jessa Duggar Pregnant? She Responds to Fan Who Asked If She's Expecting Baby No. 5 in New Post

By Beth Shilliday
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is not going to be a mom of five … yet. The former reality star shot down pregnancy rumors after sharing an Instagram photo on August 10, alongside husband Ben Seewald where the pair were lovingly embracing as she wore a loose-fitting dress. It caused one fan to ask in the comments, “u expecting again?” to which Jessa replied, “No.”

Two fans called the original question “rude” to ask of the Counting On alum, while one follower was confused by the adoring photo, writing, “I thought this was a birth announcement.”

While the photo appeared professional and did look like it could have been used to announce a major life event, instead, Jessa used it to discuss her partnership with Christian Healthcare Ministries, which she said she’s used for “midwives to doctors, prenatal care, births of our children, and various other medical procedures and emergencies.”

Jessa and Ben just became parents for the fourth time in July 2021 with the birth of their daughter Fern. The couple already have two sons Spurgeon, 6, and Henry, 5, as well as daughter Ivy Jane, 3.

While the couple haven’t yet said whether or not they’re done having children, they made a big move, literally, to accommodate their growing family in 2021 by purchasing a fixer upper home. The pair shared a YouTube video tour on January 11, 2022, documenting their initial steps in renovating their new three-bedroom house.

Taken in June 2021 shortly before Jessa gave birth to Fern, she explained, “The structure’s great and it’s got good bones,” then told fans, “We are dumping a decent amount of our savings into this. But we feel it will suit our needs for years to come. So, for that, it’s worth it.”

“[The bedrooms] don’t really need a ton of work. We’re going to take down [the ceiling tile] and sheet rock that and do some recessed lighting,” Jessa said in the video, adding that she and Ben planned to gut the existing bathroom completely, add more lighting throughout the home and keep the original hardwood floors. They also decided to turn the home’s garage into a master bedroom.

“Once we get this all closed in, it will be about 2,000 square feet, which will be almost double what we have now and this will be a huge blessing,” Jessa explained, adding, “Lots of great living space for our family,” which as of now, only stands at six with no new baby on the way.

