This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
thevalleyledger.com
Bethlehem was “Livin’ It Up” tonight with Ja Rule and Ashanti | BY: JANEL SPIEGEL
Bethlehem was “Livin’ It Up” tonight with Ja Rule and Ashanti. The party was at Musikfest tonight, and Bethlehem was having a blast. The DJ’s had everyone on their feet. Some of us grew up listening to Ja Rule and Ashanti. Those songs that take us back to a certain moment in life. A love, a friend, heartache or a party. Just having fun and living life. Music tends to do that, it can you right back to a place you were happy or sad.
thevalleyledger.com
THE STURGEON FULL MOON CELEBRATION AT GALLOWS HILL SPIRITS CO. | BY: JANEL SPIEGEL
Thursday, August 11, 2022. Here’s to dancing under the full moon. Sometimes in life, you need to sit outside under the full moon with some of the best people you’ll ever meet in life. Chris Bogden and Reverend Bea hosted The Sturgeon Full Moon Celebration. Gallows Hill Spirits Co. is owned by Bob Piano. It’s a great place to chill with friends, have some great spirits, and take in the ambiance.
lvpnews.com
Musikfest 2022 concludes Aug. 14
Musikfest 2022 continues full-fledged festing through Aug. 14 on the north side and south side of Bethlehem. There’s a total of 500 free concerts on 16 stages. It’s the 39th Musikfest, which was launched in 1984. Musikfest 2020 was mostly online. Musikfest 2021 was not quite back to...
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman. The Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania made campaign stops at two Bethlehem businesses and the Bethlehem FOP Lodge on Saturday,...
Pierogi madness in Larksville
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — This weekend is all about delicious food across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. St. John's Church Bazaar kicked off Friday in Larksville. Church volunteers made a whopping 44,000 pierogies to sell at the bazaar. This is the first time the bazaar has returned since the pandemic so...
morethanthecurve.com
Band that includes three Plymouth Whitemarsh High School students to take stage at Bethlehem’s Musikfest
Three Plymouth Whitemarsh High School students are about to hit the stage with their band Devixe (pronounced Deh-VICE) at Bethlehem’s Musikfest on Sunday, August 14th at noon at the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Zinzenplatz, Main and Lehigh Streets. Musikfest is free to attend. You can find specifics on their performance at Musikfest here.
Bucks County Playhouse’s Upcoming Performance to See Big-Time Broadway Players Grace the Stage
The Bucks County Playhouse originally opened in 1939.Image via iStock. Three well-known Broadway actors will be coming to New Hope to perform in an upcoming production at the Bucks County Playhouse. Lesli Marchertia wrote about the upcoming show for the Bucks County Herald.
Musikfest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs, Wiz Khalifa, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
As is common in the summer months, music is the weekend focus with the five-day Musikfest happening through Sunday in Bethlehem. Other musicians in town include Wiz Khalifa and Leon Bridges. But for NFL fans, the biggest event of the week is the Eagles’ return to Lincoln Financial Field and the official start of preseason football. Culture is on the events lineup as well with a unique film fest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs and the anticipated return of a festival celebrating Japanese culture.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News speaks with Musikfest vendors tucked away in easy-to-miss locations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - All week long we've been talking to Musikfest vendors located in some of the hot spots like at the T-Mobile Plaza Tropical area and off Main Street. They're pretty hard to miss. But what about the vendors that aren't as easy to spot?. "I'm hoping that everyone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest authorized to resume at noon today
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side. VIDEO: Crowds run from area. The incident is under investigation by the...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 12th-14th)
The Kutztown Fair is a Lehigh Valley tradition! Grab the kiddos and head to Kutztown, only a short drive away from Allentown, for a day full of fun! The fair has everything... animals, rides, delicious fun, and more! (Friday & Saturday, July 12th - 13th) 2- Run for the Animals!
Times News
Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side
Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Incredible story of how artist meets Tyrese Martin and paints his portrait in Allentown
You never know who you might run into at any moment. If you don't believe it, ask Rigo Peralta, a well-known Dominican artist and owner of the art studio of his name. Peralta was going to send his paintings to an event in Colombia when he met Tyrese Martin, the new signee of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More
Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
Actress, Bucks County Native, To Star in Upcoming Series on WWII Women’s Baseball League
A well-known actress with Bucks County roots will be acting in an upcoming series based on a women’s baseball league formed during World War II. Members of the editorial staff at Windobi wrote about the local actress’ upcoming role. Molly Ephraim, who has performed in movies such as...
WTAJ
Small town getaways with big adventures in the Pocono Mountains
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau It’s time to start booking your Fall getaway in the Pocono Mountains. President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Chris Barrett stops by to talk about some of the charming small towns with bog adventures in the Poconos.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County
A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
Historical one-room schoolhouse reopens for history lesson
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was once a schoolhouse to teach children in the Kunkletown area is now a place to learn all about its history. "This is almost like a museum, except you can touch everything and I think that's the biggest contribution to the way we act as the caretakers of the building," Giordano said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Driving tour takes visitors around a community in the Poconos
Walking tours are great exercise and a fun way to explore, but when the tour is 27 miles long, you might want to take your car. Yes, gas is expensive right now, but if you plan this one out right, you can stay close to home and feel like you're on vacation.
