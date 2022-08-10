ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem was “Livin’ It Up” tonight with Ja Rule and Ashanti | BY: JANEL SPIEGEL

Bethlehem was “Livin’ It Up” tonight with Ja Rule and Ashanti. The party was at Musikfest tonight, and Bethlehem was having a blast. The DJ’s had everyone on their feet. Some of us grew up listening to Ja Rule and Ashanti. Those songs that take us back to a certain moment in life. A love, a friend, heartache or a party. Just having fun and living life. Music tends to do that, it can you right back to a place you were happy or sad.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

THE STURGEON FULL MOON CELEBRATION AT GALLOWS HILL SPIRITS CO. | BY: JANEL SPIEGEL

Thursday, August 11, 2022. Here’s to dancing under the full moon. Sometimes in life, you need to sit outside under the full moon with some of the best people you’ll ever meet in life. Chris Bogden and Reverend Bea hosted The Sturgeon Full Moon Celebration. Gallows Hill Spirits Co. is owned by Bob Piano. It’s a great place to chill with friends, have some great spirits, and take in the ambiance.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Musikfest 2022 concludes Aug. 14

Musikfest 2022 continues full-fledged festing through Aug. 14 on the north side and south side of Bethlehem. There’s a total of 500 free concerts on 16 stages. It’s the 39th Musikfest, which was launched in 1984. Musikfest 2020 was mostly online. Musikfest 2021 was not quite back to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Pierogi madness in Larksville

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — This weekend is all about delicious food across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. St. John's Church Bazaar kicked off Friday in Larksville. Church volunteers made a whopping 44,000 pierogies to sell at the bazaar. This is the first time the bazaar has returned since the pandemic so...
LARKSVILLE, PA
WHYY

Musikfest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs, Wiz Khalifa, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

As is common in the summer months, music is the weekend focus with the five-day Musikfest happening through Sunday in Bethlehem. Other musicians in town include Wiz Khalifa and Leon Bridges. But for NFL fans, the biggest event of the week is the Eagles’ return to Lincoln Financial Field and the official start of preseason football. Culture is on the events lineup as well with a unique film fest, Shakespeare in the ’burbs and the anticipated return of a festival celebrating Japanese culture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Musikfest authorized to resume at noon today

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Saturday night, there was a shooting at Musikfest. As a precaution, the festival was shut down for the safety of the patrons. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the festival's north side. VIDEO: Crowds run from area. The incident is under investigation by the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side

Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
visitbuckscounty.com

What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Auto Shows, Wine Tastings, Summer Concerts And More

Ready for some summer fun? Head to Parx Casino for an exciting live concert, peruse the shops in Yardley for 2nd Saturday or rev your engines at the New Hope Auto Show!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Small town getaways with big adventures in the Pocono Mountains

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau It’s time to start booking your Fall getaway in the Pocono Mountains. President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, Chris Barrett stops by to talk about some of the charming small towns with bog adventures in the Poconos.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws–British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Historical one-room schoolhouse reopens for history lesson

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What was once a schoolhouse to teach children in the Kunkletown area is now a place to learn all about its history. "This is almost like a museum, except you can touch everything and I think that's the biggest contribution to the way we act as the caretakers of the building," Giordano said.
KUNKLETOWN, PA

