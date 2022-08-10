Traverse City’s Airport Hosts Emergency Disaster Training Exercise

There was a dramatic scene at Cherry Capital Airport on Wednesday morning. But while it may look real, it’s only a drill.

The training exercise at Traverse City’s airport brought out dozens of first responders, airport personnel, and even volunteer actors, all made up to look like they are victims of a plane crash.

Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Klein says, “The planning for this drill started almost a year ago.” Those planning meetings have picked up in frequency and intensity. “There’s probably 20 to 25 different meetings that happen to coordinate this drill activity.”

Cherry Capital Airport says this exercise started at the air traffic control tower, with a report of a drone flying in airspace near the airport. “How the drill kicked off was that we had a report from the air traffic control tower that a drone was spotted near the airport,” Klein says. The initial response was a police response, followed by FBI investigators set to question a “suspect.”

Meanwhile, the drone got too close and Klein says it “impacted an airplane,” causing the plane, or in this case, a school bus, to make a crash landing. It left a team of volunteer actors to portray victims with all kinds of injuries. “We’re simulating a large regional jet crashing at the airport. We’re going to use a bus airplane to simulate the airplane,” he says. As for the crash victims, they’re covered in makeup and are told to make the most of the chaos and their mock injuries. “They are burns, cuts, broken bones. And even walking wounded. When you talk about walking wounded that’s the person that really doesn’t show an outside injury, just disoriented and confused.”

“We want to challenge the incident commanders, the unseen responders do something new, something they haven’t seen before,” Klein says. Jen Breitner is with the Benzie Co. CERT Team and is also a volunteer actor. “I come from a family of law enforcement and first responders so to be able to come out here and do the training… it’s a lot of fun.”

Many actors lay silent on the runway or surrounding the school bus. Others are crying out in “pain” for help, while others are walking around looking for loved ones. In this exercise, most of the victims are on the ground. But one remained on board the “plane” and one was trapped underneath the “wreckage” of the aircraft.

tvc drill4

Breitner says one of the most surprising things about volunteering as a victim was the delay of getting care in all the chaos. First responders have to prioritize the patients, and that means many of them have to wait. “You kind of understand what the victims are going through at this point. There’s so much chaos and none of it is coming towards them. It makes you very empathetic towards the patients themselves.”

“There’s a lot of new people that are part of the emergency responding team, incident command team. So this might be their first time in a full scale exercise to go through what their role would be,” Klein says. Traverse City Chief Jim Tuller adds, “It gets also the responders in that stressful environment where they need to be able to operate. Your body can’t go unless your mind’s already been there. If you don’t ever participate in exercises such as this, then you’re forced with that real world day, that call, it’s probably not going to go well. You need to get into that stressful environment and do the things you’re supposed to do and make those decisions and get those actions done. That’s where we operate every day and it’s good to practice in that environment.”

“I think it’s very realistic. Training is always the first stage to any kind of situation like this,” Breitner says. After the drill – airport personnel debrief the media – but there’s only so much information journalists – and the public – can get right after a real crash. “We’re going to provide you basic information. Flight number if we have it. Airline, if we have it. The number of people that were on board, if we have it,” Klein says. “Even if we knew something, we cannot legally, per NTSB rules and law, to go into ‘we suspect the cause of the crash was … a failed engine, or weather…’” That means information will be scarce in the hours and even days following a real crash.

Unlike the real world – the cause of this “accident” was determined ahead of time. Klein says, “In this scenario it was determined it was a recreational user of the drone that lost control of the drone.” And instead of the 37 people on board as first reported – the flight manifest showed there were 55 on board – adding another complication to test responding agencies.

There was also a real-life incident that temporarily stopped the training exercise. Chief Tuller says, “At 9:33 we got word there was an injury on site so we stopped the exercise. At 9:35 we were advised that situation had been handled. We started the exercise again. We were only offline for 2 minutes,” he says. “It was a participant that felt dizzy and just wanted to be removed from the scene. And (she) refused all treatment. So it really was not a physical injury at all, they just didn’t feel they could go on with the drill.” Tuller says that happens with volunteers from time to time.

Responding agencies included Cherry Capital Airport personnel, Traverse City Fire Department, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, fire crews from Peninsula and Elmwood Townships, County Emergency Management, East Bay EMS, North Flight, and MMR. The Salvation Army, Red Cross, and TCAPS also provided support for the training, while Munson Medical Center held an incident command drill at the hospital. No volunteer “patients” were taken to the hospital, however. After the training day is over, personnel will debrief together and find out what works and what doesn’t, and where they can make changes or improvements. “When we’re done the lessons learned can be put into the plan to improve it for the future,” Klein says.