ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City’s Airport Hosts Emergency Disaster Training Exercise

By Bill Froehlich
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

There was a dramatic scene at Cherry Capital Airport on Wednesday morning. But while it may look real, it’s only a drill.

The training exercise at Traverse City’s airport brought out dozens of first responders, airport personnel, and even volunteer actors, all made up to look like they are victims of a plane crash.

Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Klein says, “The planning for this drill started almost a year ago.” Those planning meetings have picked up in frequency and intensity. “There’s probably 20 to 25 different meetings that happen to coordinate this drill activity.”

Cherry Capital Airport says this exercise started at the air traffic control tower, with a report of a drone flying in airspace near the airport. “How the drill kicked off was that we had a report from the air traffic control tower that a drone was spotted near the airport,” Klein says. The initial response was a police response, followed by FBI investigators set to question a “suspect.”

Meanwhile, the drone got too close and Klein says it “impacted an airplane,” causing the plane, or in this case, a school bus, to make a crash landing. It left a team of volunteer actors to portray victims with all kinds of injuries. “We’re simulating a large regional jet crashing at the airport. We’re going to use a bus airplane to simulate the airplane,” he says. As for the crash victims, they’re covered in makeup and are told to make the most of the chaos and their mock injuries. “They are burns, cuts, broken bones. And even walking wounded. When you talk about walking wounded that’s the person that really doesn’t show an outside injury, just disoriented and confused.”

“We want to challenge the incident commanders, the unseen responders do something new, something they haven’t seen before,” Klein says. Jen Breitner is with the Benzie Co. CERT Team and is also a volunteer actor. “I come from a family of law enforcement and first responders so to be able to come out here and do the training… it’s a lot of fun.”

Many actors lay silent on the runway or surrounding the school bus. Others are crying out in “pain” for help, while others are walking around looking for loved ones. In this exercise, most of the victims are on the ground. But one remained on board the “plane” and one was trapped underneath the “wreckage” of the aircraft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcQ1s_0hCP2ht300
tvc drill4

Breitner says one of the most surprising things about volunteering as a victim was the delay of getting care in all the chaos. First responders have to prioritize the patients, and that means many of them have to wait. “You kind of understand what the victims are going through at this point. There’s so much chaos and none of it is coming towards them. It makes you very empathetic towards the patients themselves.”

“There’s a lot of new people that are part of the emergency responding team, incident command team. So this might be their first time in a full scale exercise to go through what their role would be,” Klein says. Traverse City Chief Jim Tuller adds, “It gets also the responders in that stressful environment where they need to be able to operate. Your body can’t go unless your mind’s already been there. If you don’t ever participate in exercises such as this, then you’re forced with that real world day, that call, it’s probably not going to go well. You need to get into that stressful environment and do the things you’re supposed to do and make those decisions and get those actions done. That’s where we operate every day and it’s good to practice in that environment.”

“I think it’s very realistic. Training is always the first stage to any kind of situation like this,” Breitner says. After the drill – airport personnel debrief the media – but there’s only so much information journalists – and the public – can get right after a real crash. “We’re going to provide you basic information. Flight number if we have it. Airline, if we have it. The number of people that were on board, if we have it,” Klein says. “Even if we knew something, we cannot legally, per NTSB rules and law, to go into ‘we suspect the cause of the crash was … a failed engine, or weather…’” That means information will be scarce in the hours and even days following a real crash.

Unlike the real world – the cause of this “accident” was determined ahead of time. Klein says, “In this scenario it was determined it was a recreational user of the drone that lost control of the drone.” And instead of the 37 people on board as first reported – the flight manifest showed there were 55 on board – adding another complication to test responding agencies.

There was also a real-life incident that temporarily stopped the training exercise. Chief Tuller says, “At 9:33 we got word there was an injury on site so we stopped the exercise. At 9:35 we were advised that situation had been handled. We started the exercise again. We were only offline for 2 minutes,” he says. “It was a participant that felt dizzy and just wanted to be removed from the scene. And (she) refused all treatment. So it really was not a physical injury at all, they just didn’t feel they could go on with the drill.” Tuller says that happens with volunteers from time to time.

Responding agencies included Cherry Capital Airport personnel, Traverse City Fire Department, the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, fire crews from Peninsula and Elmwood Townships, County Emergency Management, East Bay EMS, North Flight, and MMR. The Salvation Army, Red Cross, and TCAPS also provided support for the training, while Munson Medical Center held an incident command drill at the hospital. No volunteer “patients” were taken to the hospital, however. After the training day is over, personnel will debrief together and find out what works and what doesn’t, and where they can make changes or improvements. “When we’re done the lessons learned can be put into the plan to improve it for the future,” Klein says.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Charlevoix Bridge, US-31 Highway Temporarily Closed Due to Bomb Threat

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.):. The Charlevoix County bridge area has been cleared. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says it is back open for travel. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Charlevoix Lift Bridge, US-31 Highway, in downtown Charlevoix is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said in...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study

The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
moderncampground.com

200-Site RV Park Coming to Kalkaska County

Pine Brook Properties is developing a 200-plus-site recreational vehicle park and a self-storage facility on 80 acres of commercially zoned property along M-72, just west of the village of Kalkaska (Michigan). According to a report, the project’s goal is to provide more options for storage and camping in the area,...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal

As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
GRAYLING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Klein
9&10 News

Disaster Case Managers Helping Gaylord with Recovery Efforts

In Gaylord, progress is continuing to be made in picking up the pieces from the tornado that hit the area in May. Disaster Case Managers through the non-profit After the Storm Michigan are helping anyone who the Tornado impacted. The program is made up of three case managers and one construction manager.
GAYLORD, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Public comment sought for Roscommon County forest plans

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Prescribed burns, timber harvests and other activities are carefully planned to keep Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest healthy and thriving. Plans for these activities are currently being made for 2024, but public comment is welcome now, before those plans are finalized. In-person...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Air Traffic Control#Aircraft#Fbi
abc12.com

Truckload of cherries spilled after Northern Michigan crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A truckload of cherries ended up all over a Northern Michigan roadway after a crash Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police say a car collided with a truck hauling a load of cherries at the intersection of M-37 and West 30 Road in a rural area of Wexford County just west of Cadillac.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Say Cheese! Five Fromagers Putting Northern Michigan on the Cheese Map

The European Union might be the world leader in cheese production (7 million metric tons annually), and, sure, Wisconsin has rightfully earned its “America’s Dairyland” title (it produced 3.5 billion tons in 2021). But Michigan—northern Michigan, in particular—is quickly, albeit quietly, becoming a mecca for cheesemakers, mongers, and addicts alike. Here, we share a small sampling of our region’s fabulous fromagers and what makes each so darn special.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Elk Rapids Becomes a Monarch City, U.S.A.

A northern Michigan community has received a national designation, with a focus on protecting the monarch butterfly. You may have heard that the monarch is considered endangered: that official status coming last month from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The recognizable black and orange monarch butterfly is threatened with extinction because of climate change and destruction of their habitat.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
NTSB
9&10 News

Leelanau County Deputies Searching For Driver Missing Car Door After Crashing

Leelanau County Deputies is asking for your help in finding a driver who crashed and left their passenger side door on the side of the road. Around 12:49 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a possible car crash on Manitou Trail near Leland. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that there was a single car crash had occurred and the suspect had left the scene.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
worldatlas.com

10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Michigan

When browsing about the best lakes in Michigan, one almost always finds Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Erie, and Lake Huron on the top of the list. While these four lakes are indeed beautiful, their sheer scale overshadows other smaller but equally picturesque ones. Michigan, the "Great Lakes State", is home to a plethora of such not so much hidden, but just underrated gems. Here are ten lakes in the "Mitten State" that when visited offer a lake experience like no other.
MICHIGAN STATE
leelanauticker.com

Rockhounding All The Rage In Leelanau County

Rockhounding is big business in Leelanau County – literally! Local shops have started to carry more and more specialized gear for the “hunt” and more and more locals and tourists alike want tips and tricks for finding the elusive Petoskey Stone or Leland Blues. We asked local guru Scot Wack, owner of Northport Trading Post, for the latest on the rock-hound life. Scot, and his wife, Jennifer, have carried on Jennifer’s grandfather’s tradition of creating Petoskey stone jewelry, and selling stones, stone art, and polishing kits at the store. They are one of the few shops that actually polish and sell stones on site. Here, a Q&A with Wack:
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy