Hopkins, MN

Sauk Rapids police arrest 3 after man stabbed

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – The Sauk Rapids police department says three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed. Police say at around noon Friday, officers responded to a report of a man being stabbed at a residence on the city’s north side. Officers found the victim...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Blaine man charged after allegedly shooting at motorcyclists

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Blaine man is in serious trouble with the law after he allegedly shot at a trio of motorcyclists and rammed a sheriff’s deputy’s squad car. 21-year-old Carson McCoy was charged Thursday in Anoka County with second-degree assault and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
BLAINE, MN
Long-COVID causing psychiatric problems

MINNEAPOLIS — The impact of 2.5 years of dealing with the pandemic is taking a psychological toll on many people and it’s been especially challenging for those who have had COVID and suffered “brain fog.”. Dr. Kaz Nelson with the University of Minnesota says she’s already seen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

