Michigan State

WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
95.3 MNC

Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers

Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan

Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

St. Johns celebrates Mint Festival

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Mint Festival in St. Johns took place on Saturday and two Michigan politicians made an appearance before the parade. The Mint Festival celebrates mint farming in Michigan, which started in the 1800′s. Mint farming exploded in the state and ended up rivaling New York as the national supplier of mint.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
wbkb11.com

Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online

Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. State officials said the spotted...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
MICHIGAN STATE

