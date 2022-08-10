Read full article on original website
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
95.3 MNC
Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers
Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan
Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin joins Midwest states in plan to build a Lake Michigan road trip route for electric vehicles
Governor Tony Evers, together with three Midwest governors, today announced a collaboration to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles (EV) on August 2. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
WILX-TV
St. Johns celebrates Mint Festival
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Mint Festival in St. Johns took place on Saturday and two Michigan politicians made an appearance before the parade. The Mint Festival celebrates mint farming in Michigan, which started in the 1800′s. Mint farming exploded in the state and ended up rivaling New York as the national supplier of mint.
wbkb11.com
Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online
Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
Michigan’s fall forecast calls for a real crowd-pleaser
With the cooler mornings we’ve had this week, the question is starting: What is our fall weather looking like? Here’s the latest forecast, and many Michiganders will love the forecast. The official forecast from NOAA is produced once per month. Right now we are going to look at...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
WILX-TV
Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. State officials said the spotted...
Preprocessing, more funding among Michigan clerks’ asks for legislature
Michigan’s primary election passed by last week with few bumps in the road. But with the most decentralized election system in America, local clerks from both parties are calling for critical changes, and they want state lawmakers’ attention. Election results are notoriously slow in Michigan, with the most...
Michigan gets its first frost this morning
We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
