Witnesses recount moments after killing at Kalamazoo Walmart

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff has a 32-year-old man in custody after he hit a woman, age 65, in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday, killing her.

Authorities say the woman and the man have no known connection. After hitting the woman, the suspect ran away.

Lori Farrell, co-owner of West Main Nutrition, says she saw the aftermath out in front of her business.

“They kinda trapped him and they got him right away,” Farrell said.

Farrell says she is grateful the suspect was stopped quickly.

“What if he ran into one of the businesses right here? Or hit a group of people? That lady was just innocent,” Farrell said.

The suspect has not been named, pending an anticipated arraignment on Thursday in 8th District Court.

