2 Florida Department of Law Enforcement appointments announced after staff shake-up
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following a staff shake-up at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, state officials announced two new appointments, Friday. The governor's office said Derek Miller would be moving from legislative affairs director at the Department of Elder Affairs to take the same position at FDLE. Matt Walsh...
Rising beef prices tough on shoppers and ranchers
CARR, Colo. — The cost of putting food on the table is the highest it's been in 40 years, and ground beef is one of the foods seeing the highest price increases. Beef costs 12% more now since this time last year. You might think that would mean big profits for ranchers, but ranchers are struggling to keep their own businesses running.
K9 dog helps find missing child in North Carolina
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina child is back home safe, thanks to the keen nose of a four-legged officer named Maverick. On its Facebook page, the Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a residence earlier this month regarding a missing child. While at the...
Gun-toting federal agent fatally shot by deputies in Key Largo, sheriff says
KEY LARGO, Fla. — A gun-toting federal agent was shot and killed by Florida Keys deputies Wednesday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Lane Caviness, 48, was intoxicated and armed with an AR-15 rifle when he was fatally wounded by deputies at a gated community in Key Largo, Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.
Storms likely again Sunday afternoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wake-up temps start in the upper 70s-low 80s and mainly dry through the first half of the morning. Sunday and Monday, highs in the low 90s. Morning sunshine followed by afternoon - evening showers and storms. Some of those storms could produce locally heavy downpours.
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
