Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Kenai task force works to bring federal money to peninsula for better broadband access
Broadband in Alaska has been getting a lot of attention lately. The state faces unique challenges when it comes to internet connectivity because of its large area and small population. A large pot of money may be heading Alaska’s way soon, thanks to a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill that...
kdll.org
Encore: Rising temperatures could threaten Georgia peaches
Georgia is known as the Peach State but warming winters means fewer chill hours needed for fruit. Growers and horticulturists are now experimenting with new varieties.
kdll.org
Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs
Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
kdll.org
Death row inmate Richard Glossip facing fourth execution date
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle why he thinks death row inmate Richard Glossip is innocent and deserves a new trial.
Comments / 0