ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Durant made an NBA-altering trade request that was supposed to ignite a frenzy, but he might be too big to trade

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPl0A_0hCP1qY900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIx4D_0hCP1qY900
Kevin Durant.

John Minchillo/AP Images

  • Kevin Durant requested a trade on June 30, but still has not been dealt.
  • The Nets are asking an historic sum for the star, and teams have been unwilling to meet that price.
  • Durant's request was expected to start a trade frenzy, but has instead turned into a staring contest.

What happens when a 33-year-old perennial MVP candidate — a top-20 player ever — under contract for four more years, tells his team he wants to play somewhere else?

The answer so far is: not much.

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on June 30, hours before free agency, setting up a potentially seismic, league-altering move. Durant has a claim for Best Player in the World; his presence alone can swing a championship race.

ESPN's Zach Lowe had predicted both on his podcast, "The Lowe Post" and on ESPN's "Get Up" that it could create the biggest trade frenzy and return in league history.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that within an hour of Durant's trade request, half of the league's teams had already called the Nets .

After all, how often does a future Hall of Famer become available, without the threat of free agency hanging over the ordeal? Durant begins a four-year, $198 million extension this season. Any team acquiring him won't have to worry about him bolting in a season or two because his contract is up — the specter that has lingered over so many previous superstar trades.

But as Durant, the Nets, and the rest of the league is finding out, Durant might just be too big to trade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43I4Yq_0hCP1qY900
Kevin Durant.

Corey Sipkin/AP Images

According to multiple reports, the Nets are asking for an historic return for Durant: an All-Star player (or two), role players, young prospects, and future draft picks.

The problem is, teams haven't been willing to meet that price. The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote on Tuesday that the types of trade offers the Nets received earlier in the summer haven't changed much, even as Brooklyn has held firm in its desired return.

First, there is an issue with the prospect himself: Durant is 33, turning 34 in September. He's in his prime now, but might not be for much longer, especially considering he tore his Achilles in 2019 and has only played 90 of a possible 154 games the past two seasons.

Some teams who can meet the Nets' high asking price view it as too high.

Take, for example, Toronto — a frequently named destination for Durant. The Raptors have two All-Stars in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet; the reigning Rookie of the Year and prized prospect Scottie Barnes; valuable role players like OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa; plus all of their own first-round draft picks. They are theoretically a good trade partner.

However, multiple reports have said that the Raptors have felt the Nets' asking price is too high.

"If you execute a trade that makes your team weaker, then the point of you calling to acquire Kevin Durant has failed," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on "NBA Today." "So here we have something that's extremely valuable that nobody wants to buy at its price."

How much leverage does a player need?

Furthermore, the Nets aren't in any rush to make a deal.

Durant's contract status doesn't put any pressure on teams — the Nets aren't at risk of losing him in free agency, and any team can acquire him knowing he can't leave on his own accord.

It's possible Durant sits out of training camp, but how long will he willingly miss games? And how long could it go? Again, Durant's contract works against him. If the Nets choose not to deal him, will Durant truly be willing to sit out multiple seasons, just to get a trade?

That's about Durant's only leverage right now — the prospect of making the atmosphere so unpleasant in Brooklyn that the team just decides to trade him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1D0d_0hCP1qY900
Kevin Durant.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

What this all means for the future of labor negotiations and superstar trades remains to be seen.

Superstar trade demands — occurring earlier and earlier into contracts — has been a source of consternation in the league.

Durant has taken it a whole step further — he asked out before he's even played a game under his new deal. Just three years ago, some fans thought Anthony Davis had gone too far when he asked for a trade with a season-and-a-half remaining on his contract. In the years since, James Harden has asked for trades in back-to-back years, while Ben Simmons missed an entire season, beginning with sitting out games because of a trade demand.

But it's possible the Durant situation could turn into a win for management and owners. There may be a limit to player power in trade demands if there is simply too much time left on a star's contract.

The Nets are right to ask for an historic sum for an in-his-prime superstar under contract for four more years.

Other teams understandably don't want to gut their teams to acquire that star.

What was supposed to be a trade frenzy has instead slowed to a crawl and put the league in limbo, waiting for one side to crack. Whenever Durant does get moved, it will be historic, but there's no telling when that might happen.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 41

Logical Dude
3d ago

He's become too much of a risk at this point. What team wants to invest everything into a player that's going to want to leave in a year or two?

Reply(3)
13
Tyrean Smith
3d ago

great players have a way of making a franchise better. this dude constantly looking to bail speaks volumes. I think it's safe to say he will not go down as one of the greats. if the NBA created a all disgruntled player team he'd make 1st team for sure.

Reply(11)
15
Guest
3d ago

Kevin Durant is a franchise killer all the players the Nets gave up to get him now he wants out he is not honoring his contract and it's not right the superstars in the NBA have too much power and Adam Silver should do something about it he let them get away with it Superstar players can pick their coaches their GMS play whenever they want because of load management and now he wants out leaving the nuts with nothing he's a franchise killer and I don't respect him at all and he will never be an all-time great he's not a competitor because he look for easy ways to win championships which is not impressive the Brooklyn Nets should force him to play he still under contract and if I was another team I would never sign him because after maybe one year if you don't win he's going to want out and that will destroy any franchise that take a chance on Kevin Durant he is too risky

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Bronny & Bryce James Debut LeBron's Latest Signature Sneaker

LeBron James has one of the most successful signature sneaker lines in the entire world right now, and after the success of the Nike LeBron 19, fans have been waiting to see what he would do with the Nike LeBron 20. Prior to yesterday, we had no indications of what this shoe would look like. LeBron had been keeping fans in the lurch, and many were wondering when we would finally get some teasers.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James

It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ignite#Mvp#Best Player#World#Hall Of Famer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight

Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Insider

Insider

537K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy