TTUHSC Pharmacy students to receive white coats Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center announced that they will host their annual White Coat Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a release, the ceremony will be in the Harrington Auditorium(SOP 100) at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, […]
Region 16 announces 2 teachers named 2022 Teacher of the Year
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 has announced the elementary and secondary teacher of the year for 2022. Tiffany Ryals from Amarillo ISD was named Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2022. Tricia Shay from Borger ISD was named Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2022. This year’s winners will...
Amarillo Fire Department training 14 cadets for November graduation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) is training 14 cadets to be hired in November. They cadets finished live fire training today which involved simulated fires the cadets exterminated. Chief of Training for the AFD Dana Havlik said while structural fires are not the majority of calls,...
Leaders Readers Network adds 36 Panhandle area teachers to its program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Leaders Readers Network added 36 teachers from the Panhandle are to its ‘Literacy Fellowship’ program, the most since it began. The ‘Leaders-Readers Network’ chose 36 teachers from the area to join the program, part of over 60 nationally. It helps provide...
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee signing volunteers for clean-up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) is starting its clean-up committee in September and is taking volunteers. President of the organization Teresa Kenedy said it will be picking up trash and timber around Bowie Middle School and T-Anchor Lake. She added the BNPC has already registered around 60 volunteers.
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near northwest 15th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after finding one person dead another injured near northwest 15th Avenue this morning. According to officials, on Friday August 12, at 7:55 a.m., officers were called near northwest 15th Avenue on shots fired. Officers found 58-year-old Miguel Sapien Gutierrez dead...
Vehicles involved in major northwest Potter County crash
Update (10:30 a.m.) Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US […]
1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash
Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
Officials working on a crash on Boys Ranch road
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS and emergency responders are working on a crash at Boys Ranch Road. According to a witness, four cars are involved in the crash. More information will be given once available.
Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
1 man dead after morning shooting in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that one person is dead after a shooting that took place Friday Morning. According to APD, at 7:55 a.m. on August 12, officers found the body of Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58, dead at the 2400 block of northwest 15th Ave. A second man was taken to the […]
Power outage impacts thousands in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A portion of customers impacted by the earlier power outage lost power again at 12:47 p.m. due to a failed connection to their temporary substation source. Xcel brought that circuit offline to make a repair and restored those customers at 1:30 p.m., says Xcel. Original...
New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo
(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
Amarillo VA hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Veteran Affairs Health Care System hit a milestone recently, administering over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines to veterans across the Panhandle. The VA started vaccinating vets in December 2020 to decrease hospitalization and death due to COVID. Amarillo VA Assistant Nurse Manager of Primary Care Stephanie...
City Officials Silent on Cancelled Public Hearings
As we reported yesterday, the City of Amarillo has cancelled public hearings on the city’s budget and tax rate for the upcoming 2022/2023 fiscal year. The Amarillo Pioneer today reached out to Mayor Ginger Nelson, City Manager Jared Miller, City Secretary Stephanie Coggins, and Communications Manager David Henry for more information.
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to Host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
Xcel Energy: Downtown area power restored
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has restored power to all customers in the downtown area. Thousands of Xcel Energy customers suffered multiple power outages midday and some continued to be without power into the evening. Crews had to reroute connections to restore electricity largely downtown but also along parts...
City of Lefors notifies residents of boil water notice
LEFORS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Lefors says they have placed a boil water notice yesterday. The water boil was put into place because of a security breach of Lefors Municipal Water ground storage tank. According to Texas Commision on Environmental Quality, you should boil your water for two...
