The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Washington Examiner

Cheney blasts Trump's 'poisonous lies' in final pitch to Wyoming voters

Facing a narrow path to victory in next week’s Wyoming primary election, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke out against former President Donald Trump and his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was illegitimate in an ad released on Thursday. In her final pitch to voters, Cheney — a political...
Washington Examiner

Trump spy chief on classified documents: 'Virtually impossible to prosecute'

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argued that it is "virtually impossible" to prosecute his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, for alleged mishandling of classified material. While chiding the FBI for "acting as the muscle" of the Democrats, the Trump-era spy chief hearkened back to Hillary Clinton's email...
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Washington Examiner

Ex-CIA chief endorses executing leakers of nuclear secrets after Trump raid bombshell

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden responded approvingly to a tweet talking about executions for those who spill nuclear secrets after it was reported that FBI agents were searching for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. A tweet Thursday evening from...
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Donald Trump lashes out after FBI search warrant unsealed by calling it a 'scam'

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI in the wake of the search warrant used in its raid on Mar-a-Lago being unsealed. "Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they've used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side," Trump wrote in a statement Saturday, "and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious!"
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes back on Mar-a-Lago raid evidence, claims documents were ‘declassified’

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on reports that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified information from his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, claiming he had “declassified” everything before leaving office. “Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump wrote...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Bill Maher says FBI raid is 'saving Trump' and calls him a MAGA 'martyr'

Talk show host Bill Maher speculated how the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence might help him politically. Maher discussed the raid at length during his show Friday, clarifying that while he stood by FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, it could become a "political nightmare." The host compared the FBI raid to "Al Capone's vault," questioning how "classified" and "top secret" the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago could have been.
Washington Examiner

Pelosi calls on GOP to back off hostile FBI rhetoric

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Republicans to rein in their attacks against the FBI following the Monday raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Pelosi said during a press conference Friday that GOP criticisms of the FBI have heightened the threat of violence against the agency as it investigates whether the former president mishandled classified documents. Republicans have accused the Biden administration of politicizing the FBI to target a potential 2024 rival.
