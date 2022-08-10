Buda senior community visits winery

Staff Report

BUDA – Buda Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care residents can’t wait to taste and share the fruits of their labor.

Earlier this year, the senior community visited local winery, Water 2 Wine. After working to craft the best batch, residents waited for the wine to ferment and be ready to drink this summer.

“It was an interesting and fun process,” said Rita Waters, Buda Oaks resident. “We learned about the process of winemaking, then created our own batch. We even designed our own custom bottle label.”

Their creation is now ready to bottle – the custom-made product was designed by the community’s sous-chef, Erliz Maddox.