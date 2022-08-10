Read full article on original website
August 12, 2022
J. Reuben Daniel City Hall & Police Station: 1040 Roanoke Avenue (252) 533-2800. (All City meetings are open to the public) Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. City Council meetings can be viewed through Zoom (See...
NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
Dead Letter Office (Or columns I haven't written)
One of the fans of my columns, probably one of the few, asked me a couple of weeks ago if something was wrong with my hands. When he utters this I know what he’s talking about — I haven’t written a column or editorial lately. And, yes,...
RRPD roundup: Arrests after suspicious activity
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1, Officer T. Acree was in the area of East Second and Hamilton streets when he noticed a vehicle with headlights on where vehicles are not usually parked. The officer pulled up to...
County, Roseburg strike amended incentive agreement
Halifax County commissioners Monday approved an amendment to the economic incentive grant agreement it struck with Roseburg South Lumber. Halifax County Economic Development Director Cathy Scott told the board that Roseburg, which is building a $200 million lumber production facility in Weldon, requested the amendment based on an additional $30 million taxable investment it plans to make in the form of machinery and equipment.
Storm, straight line winds cause power outages in Halifax
A severe thunderstorm with straight line winds toppled trees in the county seat of Halifax Wednesday while possibly a lightning strike took down power lines at First Street and Roanoke Avenue. Halifax County Emergency Management Coordinator Buddy Wrenn said the Halifax-Northampton Regional Airport recorded winds of 53 miles per hour...
