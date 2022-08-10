ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two dead and 17 injured after man plows car into Pennsylvania fundraiser before killing woman at second scene

Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man reportedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed a woman in Pennsylvania. State troopers have arrested a suspect in the Columbia County mass casualty incident, WBRE/WYOU reported. Police believe that the same 24-year-old man is behind the Luzerne County assault that led to the death of a woman. The suspect has been identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck. State Trooper Anthony Petroski told the press that several people who had joined a fundraiser for the families of the ten people who died in a...
NESCOPECK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy