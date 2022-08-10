Read full article on original website
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Florida Dad Arrested After Killing Daughter’s Dogs By Locking Them in a Hot Car for Three Days
A dad in Florida allegedly locked his daughter’s three dogs in a car for three days in the heat, which eventually led to their deaths. The 72-year-old man, Felton Charles Henderson, is now being held in jail. His daughter was getting ready to go out of town for a...
Two dead and 17 injured after man plows car into Pennsylvania fundraiser before killing woman at second scene
Two people have died and 17 are injured after a man reportedly drove his car into a crowd and later killed a woman in Pennsylvania. State troopers have arrested a suspect in the Columbia County mass casualty incident, WBRE/WYOU reported. Police believe that the same 24-year-old man is behind the Luzerne County assault that led to the death of a woman. The suspect has been identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes of Nescopeck. State Trooper Anthony Petroski told the press that several people who had joined a fundraiser for the families of the ten people who died in a...
