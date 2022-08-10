>Harrisburg High Football Coach One of Three Charged in Car Scam. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Three people have been charged in connection with unlicensed car sales over the internet. Harrisburg High School's football Coach Calvin Everett is one of the suspects charged with acting as a car dealer without a license. Pennsylvania State Police said Everett was working with Keith Fry and Earnest Fry to illegally buy and sell more than 150 vehicles on Facebook and Craigslist in the Harrisburg area. More than 50 of the vehicles had their odometers tampered with before being sold.

