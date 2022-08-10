Read full article on original website
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
THERE is an ongoing mystery in Montgomery County after three bodies were found in a local residential area, forcing police to launch a full investigation. Three people were found deceased in a residential area within Montgomery County, Alabama on Saturday according to reports from WSFA 12 News and The Montgomery Police Department.
