PA Live (WBRE) — Proceeds from this event will benefit the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA’s children’s programming. Sign up HERE!!!. Cost: $50 per team of Two(2) people.Bring your own partner. The tournament features two (2) divisions to accommodate all skill levels. Teams play a minimum of 4 rounds. The Top 12 teams for each division will go into a single elimination bracket. There will be 12 sets of boards, basket raffles, and a 50/50 drawing.

WYOMING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO