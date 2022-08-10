ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

New house program to encourage students at Metter Middle

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Candler County went back to school Friday. One after another, Metter Middle School students spun the wheel on the first day of school. “As soon as I saw it was happening, I knew this was going to bring some joy for kids who need it,” 8th grader Carmello Scott said.
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Statesboro, GA
Education
State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
City
Hinesville, GA
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#2022 Fall#Wtoc#Student Development
wtoc.com

National Farmers Market Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Farmers Market Week, an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities. The Forsyth Farmers Market is doing just that with a special celebration Saturday. Meghan Eberly, the Marketing Operations Coordinator for the Forsyth Farmers Market, joined WTOC on...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022

In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Oskar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wtoc.com

Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together today in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a month since Savannah’s last clinic offering surgical abortions shut down following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. A group of medical providers in Georgia are continuing to call the state’s abortion law extreme. They talked about...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

New Webstaurantstore Brings 213 Jobs to Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Over 213 jobs are coming to Bryan County, courtesy of governor Brian Kemp. These new positions are coming in from a new WebstaurantStore operation being expanded to Bryan County, Georgia. "Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jamie’s Friday WX Forecast 08-12-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold front day! 🎉 We’ve had filtered sunshine with some sprinkles so far today, but as the cold front approaches later this evening, it will begin to produce showers and storms. Two cities have reached 90°, Richmond Hill and Brunswick. If the sea breeze starts to move, we could have some strong to severe storms. The main concern again is damaging winds.
RICHMOND HILL, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy