GSU offers new online bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health
For more than a decade, there has been an increase in the demand for public health workers. In addition, the public health workforce has been shrinking. These issues have been exacerbated by pandemic burnout. To meet educational and workforce needs, Georgia Southern University is expanding its offerings in public health...
wtoc.com
Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year. At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation. You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But...
wtoc.com
New house program to encourage students at Metter Middle
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Candler County went back to school Friday. One after another, Metter Middle School students spun the wheel on the first day of school. “As soon as I saw it was happening, I knew this was going to bring some joy for kids who need it,” 8th grader Carmello Scott said.
wtoc.com
Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
Statesboro Family YMCA to host Back to School Bash Saturday afternoon
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 4-7pm. The Y is located at 409 Claiborne Ave., and the event is free and open to the public. This event will feature an obstacle course sponsored by Party Harbor, food trucks, and...
wtoc.com
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
Georgia Southern Football Fan Fest Saturday night at Paulson Stadium
The annual Georgia Southern Football Fan Fest returns to Allen E. Paulson Stadium this Saturday, Aug. 13. Gates will open at 6pm, and the football team will hold an open practice at 7pm. The Fan Fest is free and open to fans of all ages. It’s never too early to...
WJCL
After week 1 of school year, Chatham County teachers already feeling the effects of staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham educators say they're feeling the impact of the teacher shortage. "You get just burned out," said Theresa Watson, the president of Savannah Federation of Teachers. Watson says teachers are already coming to them expressing frustrations about things they are asked to do as a result...
wtoc.com
National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is National Farmers Market Week, an opportunity to show how much value markets bring to their communities. The Forsyth Farmers Market is doing just that with a special celebration Saturday. Meghan Eberly, the Marketing Operations Coordinator for the Forsyth Farmers Market, joined WTOC on...
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Oskar
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
wtoc.com
Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together today in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
wtoc.com
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
wtoc.com
Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a month since Savannah’s last clinic offering surgical abortions shut down following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. A group of medical providers in Georgia are continuing to call the state’s abortion law extreme. They talked about...
wtoc.com
COVID cases rising as schools begin class, new testing options available
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many schools in the Coastal Empire are wrapping up their first full week of school today. The classroom experience may be back to normal after years of dealing with the pandemic but the threat of COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Case numbers have been increasing and...
WJCL
New Webstaurantstore Brings 213 Jobs to Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Over 213 jobs are coming to Bryan County, courtesy of governor Brian Kemp. These new positions are coming in from a new WebstaurantStore operation being expanded to Bryan County, Georgia. "Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by...
WTGS
Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
wtoc.com
Jamie’s Friday WX Forecast 08-12-2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold front day! 🎉 We’ve had filtered sunshine with some sprinkles so far today, but as the cold front approaches later this evening, it will begin to produce showers and storms. Two cities have reached 90°, Richmond Hill and Brunswick. If the sea breeze starts to move, we could have some strong to severe storms. The main concern again is damaging winds.
wtoc.com
Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said Friday that the county has begun severance negotiations with the suspended county manager. County Manager Lee Smith was suspended with pay in July. After an executive session with commissioners and staff that was closed to the public, Chairman Chester...
